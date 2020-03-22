Needed: A shot of vitamin M(oney) in food & beverage sector

At Summer Hill, a two-year-old casual French restaurant in Sunset Way, business has held steady despite the chaos created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Singaporeans are still turning up to dine there, attracted by the outdoor seating area, which is surrounded by plants. Social distancing is all the rage now.

Chef-owner Anthony Yeoh, 38, says: "I have a regular who normally reserves a table inside and the other day called to make sure she got an outside table for dinner. And even before the calls for social distancing, our tables weren't cramped together as we aren't a high-turnover operation."

People who have cancelled trips overseas are turning up to dine. Families who live in the area are finding relief from cabin fever over roast chicken dinners. And office workers who normally turn up for dinner are now coming for lunch, because they work from home.

But how long this will last is anybody's guess. The life of a restaurateur is full of uncertainty right now.

Mr Vincent Tan, president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), which has 450 members who run 4,000 outlets, says that as many as a quarter of the 12,000 restaurants here could close in three months, if the situation remains the same or worsens.

He tells Insight that members are reporting that business has gone down 50 to 80 per cent, in an industry which contributes to 0.8 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product, employs 200,000 people, and which operates on razor-thin profit margins of 1 to 1.5 per cent.

Economist Song Seng Wun from CIMB Private Bank says global growth is set to be the weakest in 50 years, possibly more, saying: "This is the biggest crisis for Singapore since Independence".

HOW BAD IS IT?

Talking to people in F&B, a fragmented picture emerges. Even though analysts have said that hawker stalls and coffee shops are likely to be able to ride out the storm, location determines how well they actually do.

Hawker Melvin Chew, 41, of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck And Kway Chap at Chinatown Food Centre in Smith Street, says the crowds have thinned out. His customers now prefer to do takeaways instead of eating at the hawker centre.

He is luckier than most restaurateurs, however. The Government is giving stallholders in hawker centres and markets a one-month rental waiver, and the Jalan Besar Town Council is waiving Service and Conservancy Charges and Temporary Occupation Licence fees for stallholders under its management for one month.

For some entrepreneurs, the picture is decidedly schizophrenic.

Mr Lee Jia Cun, 33, runs six coffee shops, Windowsill Pies in Haji Lane, and Oberstrasse cafe in French Road. Business at five of the coffee shops is down 20 to 30 per cent. These are located in the heartland and while the usual office lunch crowd has thinned, people who work from home are still going to his coffee shops for meals.

However, business is down 35 per cent at his coffee shop in Upper Cross Street, which relies on the office lunch crowd. He is giving tenants there rent rebates of 30 to 40 per cent.

"Everyone is like family," he says. "We hate to see them struggling. We are trying to ride through this."

But business at the two cafes is down. Oberstrasse, which caters to hotel guests in the area, has seen revenues cut in half, because 40 to 50 per cent of its business came from tourists. He says: "It's a very nervy time for us."

HELP NEEDED

None of those interviewed have quarrels with what the Government has done so far to support the sector.

They hope the second stimulus package, which the Government is working on, will help in more significant ways to retain workers and keep businesses afloat.

RAS' Mr Tan hopes there will be more generous rental rebates that might amount to three months of free rental.

SGTUFF, short for Singapore Tenants United For Fairness, is pressing for even more. The group, which sprang up after the coronavirus started to affect businesses here, represents over 400 brands in retail, food and beverage, and services. Its members run 14,000 shops, taking up over 2 million sq ft of retail space and generate an estimated $1.5 billion in revenue a year.

Its aim is to help mall tenants fight for fairer rental terms and rebates. Aside from talking to government agencies to see how they can help, they have also gathered tenants in various malls into big enough groups that they have the muscle to begin collective negotiations with landlords.

In the long term, the plan is to push for legislation that will ensure that rental agreements are more fair, says an SGTUFF spokesman.

All those interviewed say landlords can, and ought to, do more for tenants, reasoning that shuttered shop spaces do not help anybody.

Mr Desmond Lim, chairman of the Les Amis Group which runs more than 30 restaurants, says about his outlets: "So far, most of the big landlords, other than Shaw Centre, have been reluctant and rather stingy, giving only token rebates that will sustain tenants for one to two months at most.

"Restaurants will need vitamin M ($) to help keep afloat. I feel it's not fair that landlords (are) not sharing the burden of helping their tenants."

A MATTER OF SURVIVAL

Meanwhile, restaurants here are rolling out offers and promotions to entice diners. RAS' Mr Tan says: "We have to find ways to bring customers back. Everyone is coming up with promotions. Some of these measures are working."

SGTUFF has also come up with some survival strategies.

It is exploring new business opportunities in e-commerce, for instance. Tenants are doing cross-promotions. For example, diners in a cafe might get discount vouchers for a clothes shop two doors down.

Both LeVeL33 and Erwin's Gastrobar have removed some tables to give diners more space between tables. It did this ahead of the Government's announcement on Friday that diners at hawker centres, coffee shops or restaurants will have to sit 1m apart.

Chef Fernando Arevalo, 34, of fine-dining restaurant Preludio in Frasers Tower in Cecil Street, has come up with Tough Times Tickets. For $188++, the price of a six-course meal at his restaurant, he will offer diners an eight-course meal.

GOING FORWARD

Some restaurateurs are working to rethink and consolidate their businesses during the down time.

Mr Ricky Ng, 48, of the Blue Lotus Group, plans to rebrand his Alexandra Road restaurant and rename it OPIO Kitchen & Bar, a brand which has been a success in Perth.

New restaurants will continue to open in Singapore.

Ms Quek Sue-Shan, 39, founder and managing partner of SPRMRKT, with two cafes in Cluny Court and Robertson Quay, and Telok Ayer Arts Club, an all-day dining and drinking venue, is set to open Tuga, a Portuguese restaurant which will also sell wine and gourmet products, in Dempsey Hill next month.

She is going ahead despite business losses from lower footfall and event cancellations at her outlets.

How the F&B landscape will look like in six months is hard to predict, given how quickly the Covid-19 situation evolves.

But those interviewed talk of more cautious investments in food businesses. Potential entrepreneurs will, they say, look more carefully at rental rates and terms and conditions.

Mr Song says: "Is the local food and beverage scene overcrowded? Probably. It's inevitable weeding out will take place. It will be the survival of the best."