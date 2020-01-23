Nearly 950 GP clinics open during Chinese New Year long weekend

SINGAPORE - Nearly 950 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year long weekend from Friday (Jan 24) to next Monday.

The clinics will be open at different times, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

To check which GP clinics will be open and when, member of the public can visit MOH's website; the ministry's directory of licensed healthcare institutions website, the Agency for Integrated Care website; the Community Health Assist Scheme webpage; and the HealthHub mobile application available on the iTunes and Google Play stores.

MOH also encouraged people who do not feel well during the festive period to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions.

The ministry said that members of the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.