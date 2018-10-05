National Skin Centre offers patch to treat keloid scars

SINGAPORE - Patients with keloid scars may soon be able to reduce their size using a near-painless micro-needle patch, developed by researchers at the National Skin Centre (NSC).

Dr Tey Hong Liang, Senior Consultant and Head of Research at the NSC, revealed the new treatment on Friday (Oct 5), saying it aims to give patients an alternative to the current one - a monthly injection into the scar, which is often painful.

Keloid scars appear as a bump on the skin and result from the skin healing after an injury. Some scars are painful and itchy.

For many Singaporeans, keloid scars are a result of BCG - Bacillus Calmette-Guerin - vaccinations against tuberculosis received when they were young.

The patch consists of micro-needles containing a steroid triamcinolone, which is also used in the conventional injection.

A pack of 30 patches will cost around $40 - the same as the monthly injection - and will be available on a prescription basis at the NSC from the end of the year.

Dr Tey said the patch can be applied to the scar every day for two to three minutes.

Patients can use the patch at home, unlike the injection, which requires visiting a clinic.

"Besides being pain-free as compared with conventional treatment, the new method empowers our patients in self-care," said Dr Tey.

Whether using the injection or the patch, patients typically need to receive treatment for about two to five years to flatten the scar as well as ease the pain and itch.

However, studies have shown that there is still a 50 per cent chance that the scar can become raised again, so treatment is mainly used to control and not cure, he said.

A study on 27 NSC patients who used the patch was conducted by researchers from 2016 to 2017.

It found that the size of their scars went down by 13 per cent after four weeks of using the patch.

All patients also felt that the patch was not painful.

The NSC manages more then 5,000 keloid cases a year.