National plan to help older Singaporeans live well as they age and work longer

SINGAPORE – A national programme to empower older adults to improve and maintain their health as they age will be reaching out to more than half a million people aged 50 and above over the next five years.

The Live Well, Age Well programme, run by the Health Promotion Board and People’s Association, is part of Singapore’s new action plan for successful ageing, which includes efforts to keep older people employed for a longer time as well as stay socially connected.

The plan was launched on Monday at a Live Well, Age Well event at Ci Yuan Community Centre in Hougang by the Ministerial Committee on Ageing, helmed by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The ageing population is an urgent issue that the plan is addressing. By 2030, it is estimated that one in four people here will be 65 and above, as Singaporeans are living longer and having fewer babies. More seniors will also be living alone.

The Live Well, Age Well programme, which offers activities such as low-impact aerobics and qigong sessions, as well as educational sessions on mental well-being, is being gradually introduced in places such as community clubs and active ageing centres.

Mr Ong said on Monday that he hopes the 550,000 Live Well, Age Well participants will enrol in the Healthier SG initiative, which will start in the second half of 2023. Healthier SG is a preventive care initiative, where residents, starting with those aged 60 and above, will be invited to enrol with a family doctor who will help develop a personalised care plan for them.

Under the action plan, a grant and a credit scheme to support the hiring of older workers will be extended to let seniors work longer.

Singapore raised the retirement age of workers here from 62 to 63 and the re-employment age from 67 to 68 in 2022. The target is to increase the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.

To support the employment of older workers, the Government will extend the senior employment credit from 2023 to 2025 under the action plan. This is to provide wage offsets for those employing workers aged 60 and above and earning up to $4,000 a month.

When this employment credit was launched in 2020, employers who hired workers aged 55 and above could receive an offset of up to 8 per cent of an employee’s monthly wage.

As at September 2022, more than $450 million in senior employment credit had been disbursed, and this has benefited almost 100,000 employers and over 460,000 senior workers.

To encourage employers to offer part-time re-employment and flexi-work, a part-time re-employment grant will have revised criteria and be extended from 2023 to 2025.

Under this grant, which was introduced in 2020, employers could get funding support of up to $125,000, or $2,500 for each eligible resident senior worker, when they commit to a part-time re-employment policy.

Singapore started planning for an ageing population in the 1980s. In 2015, when one in eight people was aged 65 and older, the Government unveiled a $3 billion action plan for successful ageing after it sought the views and aspirations of Singaporeans on the issue.

That plan focused on creating opportunities for seniors to learn, volunteer and live independently.

The 2023 action plan focuses on community initiatives. It aims to keep abreast of the evolving needs of a growing pool of older adults and comes after 40 engagement sessions involving more than 5,000 Singaporeans.

Seniors of the future are more educated, exposed and tech-savvy, and are likely to pursue diverse activities and interests, said the Health Ministry. Many will also be using digital platforms.