National Care Hotline now open, manned by 300 volunteers

The National Care Hotline is now ready to offer support to those who need it, after specialists trained in psychological first aid responded to the call for volunteers to man it, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post yesterday.

Over 300 psychologists, counsellors, social workers, psychiatrists and public officers from about 50 agencies have stepped up to man the 24-hour helpline. Of the 300 volunteers, about 230 come from the public sector.

"If you need someone to talk to about the issues that weigh you down - worried about Covid-19, its impact on your personal and family lives, on your jobs and livelihoods, and your future - you do not need to struggle alone," said Mr Lee.

The hotline will offer emotional support to anyone who needs it - be it stress over finances, or marital and family tensions - and trained officers will link the person up with social service agencies and specialised services if needed.

The psychological well-being and resilience of Singaporeans at this time of crisis is something the Government is watching over carefully, especially among the more vulnerable in the community, said Mr Lee previously.

People can call the National Care Hotline on 6202-6868. It operates alongside other specialised service helplines, such as those for mental well-being or violence and abuse.

Social workers and advocacy groups are concerned about a potential rise in domestic abuse as families are forced to stay home during this circuit breaker month.

In Parliament earlier this week, Mr Lee noted a trend in "higher rates of domestic violence, domestic quarrels and friction in the family" since the outbreak.

Registered mental health professionals who wish to volunteer their services for the National Care Hotline can send an e-mail to nationalcarehotline@msf.gov.sg