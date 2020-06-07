Mustafa Centre, Tampines Mall and Geylang Serai market added to list of places visited by Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Two shopping centres were added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by Covid-19 cases on Sunday (June 7).

A confirmed case visited Tampines Mall on Tuesday (June 2) between 2.45pm and 3.25pm, while another visited Mustafa Centre on Thursday between 3pm and 4pm.

The ministry also said that a confirmed case had visited Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on May 26 from 9am to 10.30am.

MOH also confirmed another 383 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 37,910.

Of the new cases, 10 are Singaporeans and permanent residents, four are work or student pass holders, and 369 are migrant workers in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 96 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Eleven cases in the community were picked up by proactive screening. Of these, six were a result of proactive testing of school staff and students above the age of 12, who were diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first saw a doctor.

Five are from the following schools: Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.

MOH said epidemiological evidence suggests that these cases were likely to have been infected during the Circuit Breaker period, and not schools reopened on June 2.

The Education Ministry said on Sunday that the five comprised four students and one non-teaching staff. They had mild symptoms, and were likely infected at the end of the circuit breaker and not after schools reopened on June 2, it added.

The ministry also said that they are not a cluster as they were from five different schools.

The sixth case is from Ascensia International School.

MOH confirmed a new cluster at a dormitory in 6 Tuas South Street on Sunday.

Two clusters at Northpoint City, a mall in Yishun and a dormitory in 133 Tuas View Square were closed after no new cases were linked to it for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

Other places visited by community cases while they were infected included wet markets, supermarkets, hawker centres, and malls.

The full list of places, with the dates and times when the locations were visited by the patients, is on MOH's website.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to eight in the past week from four the week before, said the ministry.

Across the same period, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average offour a day.

On Sunday, MOH also said more 327 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 24,877.

Currently, 295 confirmed cases are still in hospital with three of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,704 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 25 deaths from Covid-19. Nine have died of other causes while testing positive.