Overuse of muscles, knee and back strains and collisions: Why musicians and dancers need specialised treatment

They look and sound good on stage and are able to wow audiences because of the long hours they’ve put into honing their craft. But all that intensive training can take a heavy toll on performers’ bodies, sometimes resulting in injuries requiring specific management.

To cater to the unique healthcare needs of performing artists, Changi General Hospital (CGH) launched its Performing Arts Medicine initiative last December, with a Performing Arts Medicine Clinic at the Singapore Sport & Exercise Medicine Centre (SSMC) @ Novena.

The clinic is led by a multidisciplinary team of professionals to address the health and wellness needs of performing artists at all levels through comprehensive evaluation, injury prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, wellness and education on body mechanics and posture.

Dr Mandy Zhang, a consultant at Changi General Hospital’s Department of Sport and Exercise Medicine, explains how this field of healthcare is catered to performing artists. She will also be speaking at the Medicine + Sports Conference on Sept 1 at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2022, which runs from Aug 31 to Sept 2 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

What is performing arts medicine?

Performing arts medicine caters to the unique health needs that are specific to performing artists such as dancers, instrumentalists and vocalists.

These performing artists are exceptional individuals who have distinctive traits of both athletes and artists.