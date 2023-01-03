Mt Elizabeth Hospital to undergo renovation and upgrades, add more single beds

SINGAPORE - Mount Elizabeth Hospital (MEH), a private healthcare facility that opened in Orchard Road in 1979, will undergo its first-ever major refurbishment as well as add 50 per cent more single beds in order to meet strong local and international demand for admissions, the hospital’s owner IHH Healthcare Singapore said on Tuesday.

MEH, one of four hospitals under IHH Healthcare Singapore, currently has 345 beds, including 112 single beds.

It held a wall-breaking ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of the $350 million retrofitting project it has named “Renaissance”. The project, which will take three years to conclude, is partly funded by Parkway Life REIT, said IHH Healthcare in its release on Tuesday.

The renovation will take place in phases so that major clinical services continue. To minimise disruptions, services may be temporarily relocated to other parts of the building or, where necessary, decanted to MEH’s sister hospitals under IHH Healthcare Singapore, it said.

Noisy work will be limited to specific timings and inpatients may also request for earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones, IHH Healthcare added.

MEH’s public-facing areas will be refreshed. There will be a new drop-off point and lobby. On top of equipment and technology upgrades, significant infrastructure improvements will be made to the mechanical, electrical and fire protection systems in compliance with the latest building codes and fire safety regulations, said Mr Yong Yih Ming, the chief executive officer of MEH.

“More importantly, the hospital’s clinical assets and back room will be significantly redesigned around the needs of our patients and staff while ensuring better connectivity, safety and privacy,” he said.

“Expansions to our Emergency Department and many of our inpatient and outpatient treatment centres, as well as improving our ward configurations, will be carried out for better workflow, comfort and overall patient experience.”

Project Renaissance will also launch the MEH Campus Masterplan, under which certain healthcare services will be moved to adjacent buildings in the vicinity. For example, Mount Elizabeth Fertility Centre (MEFC) and Haematology & Stem Cell Transplant Centre (HSACTC) will be relocated to The Heeren.

These centres typically require less clinical support from the hospital and can be relocated to allow consolidation and expansion of inpatient hospital-based clinical services. Patients can also enjoy greater comfort and convenience when they seek treatment at these centres, without having to enter the hospital, IHH Healthcare said.

MEH will be designed to obtain BCA’s Green Mark Platinum certification, Singapore’s highest accolade for sustainable, green buildings, it added.

“For over 40 years, Mount Elizabeth Hospital has provided top-notch care to our patients. Project Renaissance aims to ensure that we are well-placed to continue providing this level of care, with state-of-the-art facilities and expanded services once the renovations are complete,” said Dr Prem Kumar Nair, chief executive of IHH Healthcare Singapore.