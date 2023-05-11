mRNA vaccines and heart issues: Possible link identified by S’pore researchers

SINGAPORE - Researchers here may have pinpointed why a small group of people face a higher risk of cardiac complications after getting a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A study by researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and others suggests that those with high baseline levels of RNASE2, an enzyme produced in the body that processes ribonucleic acid (RNA), may be more prone to heart issues following a jab of an mRNA vaccine.

The findings, published in clinical journal Med in April, is based on the case of a man who had developed symptoms similar to those of myocarditis, which involves the inflammation of the heart, after taking a booster shot of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in October 2021.

The patient, described as a “fit and healthy” 42-year-old with no underlying illness or history of allergies, had experienced muscle pain and tenderness at the injection site after his initial two shots of the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Though he was well on the first day of receiving his third shot, the Moderna booster, he subsequently experienced worsening shortness of breath, and by the fourth day was unable to move about without intermittent rest.

On the fifth day, he began experiencing chest pains caused by exertion.

After being admitted to the hospital the next day, the man’s electrocardiogram showed signs similar to those of patients with myocarditis and pericarditis, which involves inflammation of the lining around the heart.

He was discharged on the eighth day without further intervention and was able to resume normal daily activities a week later.

The patient was a participant in a study of 200 people on the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines. It was funded by the National Medical Research Council.

His participation allowed researchers to compare blood samples before and after vaccination, and contrast these samples against specimens from 18 other people in the cohort to identify differences that could explain the observed cardiac complication.

While the findings suggest the cardiac complication resulted due to a number of reasons, the main factor may have been the administering of mRNA vaccines to someone with a high level of RNASE2, researchers said.

The paper suggested modifications to future vaccines could help prevent the overstimulation of RNA sensors, making such vaccines safer.

Other studies have already suggested a link between an overactive immune system and cardiac complications, said lead investigator Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School.

The paper admitted that a key limitation of the study was that its findings were based on a single case.