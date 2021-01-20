Most mutations do not affect virus activity: Expert

With more than 500,000 new cases of Covid-19 recorded worldwide every day and millions of active cases, the coronavirus has likely undergone thousands of mutations by now, said Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases expert at the National University Hospital.

But unlike the more infectious strains seen in Britain and South Africa, the majority of mutations do not have any effect on the activity of the virus, he said yesterday.

Speaking on The Straits Times' daily talk show The Big Story, Prof Fisher said virus mutations "can go in any of several ways".

In the new strains, a change of the spike protein structure in the virus made it more transmissible by an estimated 50 per cent, compared with previous known strains. But future variations could also become less transmissible and cause either more serious or less serious disease.

Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said the infectiousness of a virus is measured by the reproduction number R0 (R-naught), or the average number of new infections generated by each case.

The R0 of Sars-CoV-2 - the coro-navirus that causes Covid-19 - is hard to calculate accurately as it has never been left uncontrolled, said Prof Cook. Experts, however, estimate that it is between two and 2.5.

This means each new infected person passes the virus on to two to 2.5 others on average, and those with the new strains would pass it on to even more people.

Prof Fisher cited a study by Public Health England which showed that patients with the older strains of Covid-19 passed the virus to about 10 per cent of their close contacts, on average. In those with the newer strain, about 15 per cent of their close contacts became infected.

A more infectious strain means a smaller "dose" of the virus will be enough to cause disease, said Prof Fisher. "Maybe if you are being exposed to a positive case, you don't have to be exposed for as long (to catch it)."

But existing measures such as mask wearing and hand hygiene will still be key to fighting the virus, even if they are less effective against the new strains, he said.

"The bottom line is we just have to be a lot more vigilant," he added.

Prof Cook said Singapore has so far been able to keep the R0 of the virus to one or below since it entered phase two of reopening, but if it increases to 1.5, for instance, it would be cause for concern.

"It would mean that we may end up with the death rate rising again. We may end up with more people going into intensive care, and it would effectively become a kind of race between a new variant of the virus, if it became established here, against our ability to deploy the vaccine en masse, at speed."

Prof Fisher said that if new strains become widespread, the formulations of Covid-19 vaccines may need to be adjusted. While this is unlikely to be necessary if Singapore can keep its new case numbers down, Prof Fisher said, it remains to be seen what effects future variants of the virus might have.