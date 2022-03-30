Most long Covid patients will recover, but those with severe symptoms should seek help: Experts

SINGAPORE - Most Covid-19 patients who continue to suffer symptoms after recovering from the disease - a condition known as long Covid - will recover naturally with time, but experts say a small group that continues to experience severe symptoms should seek medical help.

Dr Barnaby Young, head of the Singapore Infectious Disease Clinical Research Network at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), said the main cause of long Covid is a severe Covid-19 infection.

"Protecting oneself against this is the most important thing to do - and this can be done by getting vaccinated and boosters," he said.

Dr Edgar Tay, consultant and cardiologist at the Asian Heart & Vascular Centre in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, agreed.

In addition to severe infection, he cited a recent study that highlighted four key factors that increase the risk of long Covid: The viral load during infection, the presence of diabetes, the presence of auto-antibodies, and the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus in some patients.

Noting that some develop long Covid despite being vaccinated, Dr Young said the reason for this is not clear but is likely due to a combination of genetic, microbiome and environmental factors.

He said that most Covid-19 patients will recover from their symptoms within four weeks after their infection.

Some others may find their symptoms persisting for four to 12 weeks, with an even smaller number having symptoms that go beyond this period.

Dr Young expects the proportion of patients who experience long Covid from the recent Omicron surge to be low. This is because most of them were infected after getting vaccinated and also because Omicron tends to produce less severe infections.

However, Dr Young said that patients should seek help if they have symptoms that may suggest a serious medical condition, including chest pain, breathlessness and persistent fever.

"Most symptoms from long Covid are not so alarming, and it is okay to self-monitor these symptoms. However, if they are interfering with your ability to do your usual activities, if they are not improving or if you are otherwise concerned, then it is best to see your local GP or polyclinic for advice," he said.

Dr Tay said that three groups of patients ought to go for post-Covid-19 evaluation -those who have persistent symptoms, or develop new or worsening symptoms after recovering; patients whose symptoms impact them in ways such as affecting their sleep; and those who are planning to start strenuous exercise if they have chest pain or tightness, breathlessness, palpitations or light-headedness.

Agreeing, Dr Adrian Chan, a respiratory specialist at Respiratory Medical Associates in Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, added that patients with a pulse oximeter reading of 94 per cent and below should also seek medical advice, as this may be a sign of residual issues in their lower respiratory tract.

Both doctors said they have seen an increase in patients seeking help for long Covid over the past few weeks, which they did not observe during previous waves of infection.

Some of the more common symptoms these patients present include persistent cough, running nose, feeling faint, palpitations and chest pain.