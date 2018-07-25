Mosque offers subsidised health screening for the elderly

SINGAPORE - To encourage the elderly to take charge of their health, a mosque here is offering health screening for the first time.

For four hours on Wednesday (July 25), the An-Nur Mosque at Admiralty Road is offering subsidised health screenings targeted at those aged 60 and above, with vision, oral and hearing checks.

The idea for the screening was initiated by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who is also an MP for Choa Chu Kang GRC.

The mosque tied up with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to organise the screening, which lets participants collect their results on the same day.

So far, more than a 100 people have gone for the screening - the first to be held in a mosque here - with most of them aged 69 and above, said Madam Rusmah Lamri, a member of the mosque's management board.

"We want to educate the elderly (on health matters) to improve their quality of life because our population is getting older," said Madam Rusmah, adding that many of the elderly are not aware of the importance of regular health screenings.

The mosque also conducts other health programmes, such as anti-smoking and anti-drug campaigns, as well as fitness activities.

The health screening is free for the pioneer generation, while Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) card holders pay $2 and other residents pay $5.

Participant Madam Sapiah Ahmad, and her husband, both 64, were incentivised to go for the screening because it is cheap and near their home. She is waiting for the results of her eye test.

The retired pharmacy technician goes for regular check-ups at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for diabetes. Her husband is in good health.

"I must control my diabetes, because I'm scared I might become blind," said Madam Sapiah, who also has high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which are under control.