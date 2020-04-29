More than 6,600 calls to National Care Hotline, 500 volunteers have stepped up so far: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - More than 6,600 calls have been made to the National Care Hotline since its launch just over two weeks ago on April 10, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 29).

This means there have been about 380 calls a day, of which just above 40 per cent, or about 170 calls, are channelled to the hotline's trained professionals.

The other calls are diverted to other helplines for their specific needs.

Mr Lee said about 500 volunteers take turns manning the 24-hour hotline, which was set up to provide psychological first aid and emotional support to those who need it during the Covid-19 crisis.

About 22 to 25 from a pool of psychologists, counsellors, social workers, psychiatrists and public officers are rostered daily across three eight-hour shifts.

"Each call is unique, and gives us a glimpse into the multifaceted challenges different individuals are facing in this crisis," said Mr Lee.

Fifteen per cent of the callers have asked about Covid-19 and the support measures such as the Temporary Relief Fund and public financial assistance scheme ComCare, while another 14 per cent are calling due to anxiety, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development's chief psychologist Vivienne Ng in a Zoom interview with media on Tuesday.

Eleven per cent called about financial issues, while 10 per cent called for emotional support.

Another 6 per cent were facing family conflicts, divorce and parenting issues, while 4 per cent of callers had experienced aggression by family members.

In such situations, the professional would advise them to call the police or the Adult or Child Protective Services, or a family violence specialist centre, said Ms Ng.

When those on duty take calls, they carry out psychological first aid and try to link them up with family and friends.

Alternatively, the callers are connected to a network that includes community resources such as social service agencies that can provide more specialised help on a more prolonged basis, added Ms Ng.

She said that she was particularly concerned about an increase in depression among people over the mid- to long-term if there is a prolonged period of recession.

Ms Ng, when asked about a silver lining amid the crisis, said: "I hope we will come out more resilient.

"After a disaster or crisis, people do come out stronger, as they realise that they could cope better than they originally thought."

Another 24-hour hotline, manned by the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), has seen a large number of calls during this period.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SOS said it received 3,826 calls last month, 23 per cent more than the 3,121 calls in March last year.

"While it may be difficult to fully attribute the increase in number of calls to the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is observed that more callers have expressed their anxieties, both for themselves and for their loved ones during this period," said SOS chief executive Gasper Tan.

He said the hotline has seen an increasing number of calls about the loss of job opportunities and income stability, while some have also been caught in conflicts between spouses or between parent and child.

A bleak economic outlook and impact from sudden reduction or loss in income during this pandemic can be especially severe for lower-income families, said Mr Tan, adding that the prolonged feelings of fear, worry and anxiety may affect their mental health.

He advised those with difficulties coping with their emotions during this time to try some strategies such as managing exposure to media reporting, as repetitively tuning in to news about the severity of the pandemic may heighten anxiety.

They should also engage in hobbies or activities to keep them occupied and distracted from overwhelming issues, and stay connected through different means and reaching out for support where needed.

"Several mental health agencies offer hotline or online counselling services that the community can readily access without leaving their homes during this period," said Mr Tan.

Mr Desmond Lee said: "Taking care of our mental and emotional health is key to us emerging stronger from this crisis."

He added: "Let's encourage our family members and friends whom we know are feeling down or distressed to pick up the phone and dial in to the National Care Hotline, or our other community helplines."