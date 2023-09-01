More than 250 clinics will remain open on Polling Day

SINGAPORE - More than 250 general practitioner (GP) clinics, including 61 telemedicine providers, will remain open on Friday as Singaporeans head to the polls.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday that the list of GP clinics and their operating hours can be found here.

The ministry said members of the public should call the clinics to confirm the availability and timing of services, and make appointments as needed before heading to the clinics.

MOH said: “We encourage those who feel unwell during the public holiday to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions, and to seek medical treatment at a hospital’s Accident and Emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.”

People who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should avoid calling 995 to ensure that the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s emergency medical services are able to help those with emergency conditions swiftly, MOH added.

Singapore has about 1,800 GP clinics, which meet about 80 per cent of primary care needs, according to the ministry’s website.