More than 20 found to be at higher risk of premature heart attack, stroke after genetic testing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Three genomic assessment centres have progressively started offering genetic testing services, with SingHealth GAC being the first.

SINGAPORE – About a quarter of the at-risk individuals who underwent genetic testing in Singapore were found to carry gene mutations that put them at higher risk of premature heart attacks and strokes.

Three genomic assessment centres (GACs) have progressively started offering genetic testing services, with SingHealth GAC being the first. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung officially opened the centre on Jan 19.

The opening of these centres comes as the Ministry of Health intensifies efforts to enhance preventive care in Singapore.

Before its official opening, from July 21 to Dec 31, 2025, over 1,000 eligible individuals received referrals to the SingHealth GAC at the National Heart Centre Singapore.

They were identified and referred for genetic testing for familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) – a hereditary condition caused by mutations in genes that impact the body’s ability to process cholesterol.

Left untreated, FH can lead to severe health issues, including heart attacks and strokes. For instance, men may suffer their first heart attack or stroke in their early 30s.

Associate Professor Tan Ee Shien, director of the SingHealth GAC, said that out of these individuals, about 600 made an appointment at the GAC and 423 eventually underwent testing, representing a take-up rate of around 70 per cent.

About a quarter of those tested were confirmed to carry one of the three most common gene mutations that lead to FH, based on results of 100 of them obtained as at December 2025.

Mr Thng Kay Tiong received his confirmatory test results on Jan 19. He told The Straits Times that he had been managing high blood cholesterol levels for close to a decade, but the condition did not seem to improve with medication.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung (second from right) speaking to Mr Thng Kay Tiong (from left), who tested positive for gene mutations, as KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital principal genetic counsellor Lim Jiin Ying and SingHealth Genomic Assessment Centre director Tan Ee Shien look on. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

After he suffered a stroke in May that affected his mobility, he had blood tests done, which showed that his cholesterol levels had increased threefold compared with a year earlier.

Mr Thng was then referred for genetic testing.

Although the test outcome means he faces a higher risk of premature heart attack and stroke, the 43-year-old engineer said it was a “relief” to get the test results.

“At least it informs me what caused my heightened cholesterol levels over the years – despite eating more healthily – which eventually led to the stroke. I can now focus on managing my cholesterol levels with the advice from my doctor and make the necessary lifestyle changes,” he said.

Mr Thng was counselled by Ms Lim at the SingHealth Genomic Assessment Centre, which is located at the National Heart Centre Singapore. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Mr Thng said he will advise his younger brother to also go for subsidised genetic testing as FH is a hereditary condition.

Eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents with abnormally high cholesterol levels may receive government subsidies of up to 70 per cent of the costs, when their doctors refer them to the GAC for genetic testing.

They can expect to pay between $117 and $575 for the testing services, as well as pre- and post-test genetic counselling.

Those eligible for cascade screening – family members of an identified carrier of a mutated gene – can expect to pay between $53 and $253 after subsidies.

Those eligible to tap MediSave can see their costs further lowered to between $18 and $87 for the first identified patient, and $8 to $38 for at-risk relatives.

Correction note: This story has been updated as SingHealth GAC has clarified that of the 423 individuals who underwent genetic testing, only 100 have received their test results and about one-quarter of them have tested positive for familial hypercholesterolaemia.