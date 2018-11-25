More than 1,000 seniors attend active ageing carnival at Sembawang

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 seniors attended an active ageing carnival in Sembawang on Sunday (Nov 25), as part of a Wellness Programme by the People's Association to promote healthy living among seniors.

The event included a mass zumba session by the Health Promotion Board, a basic health screening conducted by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), and a dementia skit performed by the Agency for Integrated Care, to highlight the importance of advanced care planning.

The event, which was held at the hard court next to Sun Plaza in Sembawang Drive, was jointly organised by the five constituencies of Sembawang GRC - Admiralty, Canberra, Gambas, Sembawang and Woodlands.

PA's Wellness Programme was rolled out nationwide in 2010.

It seeks to reach out to half of residents aged 50 and above in every constituency, to engage them in activities to promote mental, physical and social activeness.

Food was one of the main draws at the carnival on Sunday, with long queues for snacks such as kueh tutu and muah chee.

Seniors were also treated to dance performances by Sembawang GRC Interest Groups. They also had their photos taken while dressed in retro costumes at the instant print booth.



Mr Khaw Boon Wan (second from left), Mr Ong Ye Kung (fourth from left) and Mr Amrin Amin (fifth from left) mark their fingerprints on the Singapore Bicentennial Artwork canvas, with Singapore artist Rosihan Dahim. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN JW



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who is adviser to Sembawang Grassroots Organisations (GRO), and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is adviser to Gambas GROs, attended the event.

Joining them were Mr Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and adviser to Woodlands GROs; Dr Lim Wee Kiak, adviser to Canberra GROs; and Mr Vikram Nair, adviser to Admiralty GROs.

The five grassroots advisers, together with seniors, marked their fingerprints on a 10m by 1m artwork that represents the past, present and future of Singapore, to pledge their support towards Singapore's nation building and commemorate the bicentennial next year, which marks 200 years of history since Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival.

The completed artwork will be digitalised and enlarged to form a 270m-long painting that will be part of the parade route at Chingay Parade 2019, reflecting Singapore's journey through time and charting its progress as a nation.

Mr Gan Hock Seng, 58, who underwent the health screening by KTPH that checked for diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, said it was good that such events for seniors are organised.

"It's heartening to see other seniors here who are older than me being active," said the owner of a funeral service business.