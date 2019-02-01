More than 1,000 GP clinics to be open over CNY holidays: MOH

SINGAPORE - Feeling slightly queasy after your fifth or so reunion dinner?

Fret not, as more than a thousand general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year holiday season.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Friday (Feb 1) that 1,014 GP clinics will be open at various times between Feb 4 and 6.

"We encourage members of the public who feel unwell during the festivities to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are neither life-threatening nor serious," MOH said.

It also reminded members of the public to visit accident and emergency departments at hospitals only for serious emergencies.

These include chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding.

"Eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period," the ministry advised.

The full list of clinics and their operating hours is available here and on the HealthHub mobile application, among other sites.