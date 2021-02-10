More than 1,000 General Practitioner clinics open during the Chinese New Year holidays for those unwell: MOH

SINGAPORE - Those who feel unwell over the Chinese New Year holidays should visit any of the over 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics that will be open between now and Sunday.

Members of the public who develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection such as a cough and runny nose or other Covid-19 symptoms like the loss of taste or smell are strongly encouraged to visit a public health preparedness clinic (PHPC) and get tested early when advised by their doctor, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Feb 10).

Meanwhile, the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's Accident & Emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding.

Besides the 1,033 GP clinics that will be open - of which 758 are PHPCs - six regional screening centres across the island will also continue to operate their normal hours, said MOH. Close to 500 PHPCs and the six centres will be able to provide swab tests for Covid-19.

"It is important to test for Covid-19 early for early detection, management and containment to prevent further spread of the disease, to help protect our loved ones and vulnerable members of the community," said the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry also wished everyone a happy Chinese New Year and a healthy year ahead.

"MOH would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period," it said.

The public can access the list of PHPCs at this website.