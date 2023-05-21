More seniors in Singapore undergo major surgery as population ages

SINGAPORE - Mrs Babe Lim fell as she was getting out of her son’s car in July 2022 and fractured her right shoulder and hip.

Her age of 94 years made surgery risky, but Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) consultant Dr Kevin Yik still recommended it, noting the alternative for Mrs Lim would have been to stay in bed or move around in a wheelchair for at least six weeks.

But that would cause the great-grandmother a significant loss of strength, from which she might not be able to recover, said the orthopaedic surgeon.

Dr Yik proposed instead that Mrs Lim undergo the two operations separately, allowing three months for recovery in between.

“I told him, ‘no, doctor, do both at one time,’” Mrs Lim told The Straits Times.

She is among a growing number of seniors here going under the knife, as Singapore’s population continues to age.

“We have seen an increasing trend of older patients undergoing major surgery in recent years,” said Dr How Kwang Yeong, senior consultant with the general surgery department at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The proportion of patients aged 80 and above undergoing major elective large bowel surgery has increased from about 15 per cent five years ago to more than 20 per cent in 2022, Dr How noted.

Breast cancer surgery in the age group has climbed from 4 per cent to more than 10 per cent, and knee replacement surgery has risen from 5 per cent to 9 per cent over the last three years, he added.

Meanwhile, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital saw a 30 per cent increase in elderly patients undergoing colorectal cancer surgery between 2019 and 2022, with around 70 per cent of these operations being elective.

Longer lifespans are part of the reason for this increase, said Dr How, noting that conditions such as osteoarthritis of the knee, hip fractures and cancers become more common as people age.

The average life expectancy for people in Singapore has increased from 72 in 1980 to 83 in 2021.

In April, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said that by 2026, Singapore would become a “super-aged” society, where at least 21 per cent of the population is aged 65 and older.