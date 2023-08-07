More patients to receive hospital-type care at home under virtual ward pilot

SINGAPORE – A pilot for virtual wards has been expanded to include more public healthcare institutions, enabling more patients with a wider range of conditions to receive hospital-type care in the comfort of their homes.

Called the Mobile Inpatient Care at Home (MIC@Home), the pilot is now available at Changi General Hospital, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT) on Monday.

This means that all the public hospitals in Singapore, except for the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), can offer MIC@Home to suitable patients. The plan is for IMH to offer it to suitable patients at a later date.

By the end of the pilot in March 2024, more than 2,000 patients would have experienced virtual wards, and this may become a mainstream option in Singapore in the near future, said MOHT assistant director Lai Yi Feng at an online press briefing.

Patients in a virtual ward have round-the-clock access to care delivered by a team of healthcare professionals via teleconsultations and home visits, until they are deemed fit for discharge.

Should a patient’s condition deteriorate, he can be transferred to a hospital.

When the pilot started in April 2022 at the National University Health Systems (NUHS), Singapore General Hospital and Yishun Health, it was for selected patients with conditions classified under general medicine – such as skin infections, urinary tract infections and congestive heart failure with fluid overload.

Now, more types of patients can be cared for at home, including children with common conditions such as dengue fever, skin infections, eczema and urinary tract infections; women with gynaecological conditions; patients with skin and wound infections; or those undergoing elective surgery.

SKH recently started the virtual ward pilot for its emergency department patients to reduce the wait time for a bed. SKH@Home clinician lead, Adjunct Assistant Professor Jean Lee, said the hospital has admitted 17 patients from the emergency department to virtual wards in one month, and plans to expand the pilot to include elderly patients with higher care needs.

To be eligible for admission to SKH’s virtual wards, patients must live in the vicinity of the hospital, have stable medical conditions and are highly motivated to care for themselves, among other criteria.

NUHS plans to expand its virtual wards to include children in paediatric care. Their virtual ward patients currently include Covid-19 patients with weakened immune systems and those receiving end-of-life care who wish to be at home.

The virtual ward initiative is managed by MOHT and supported by the Health Ministry’s MIC@Home Regulatory and Financing Sandbox.