More patients can get flu, pneumococcal jabs at their designated TTSH specialist outpatient clinic

SINGAPORE - From next year, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will progressively roll out a nurse-led initiative to get elderly patients and those at risk of developing influenza or pneumococcal infections to be vaccinated against the two diseases at the specialist outpatient clinic where they are seeking help.

It is currently piloting it at seven clinics, and aims to offer this service at all its 32 clinics in a few years time, said Ms Karen Gomathy Rajoo, TTSH’s deputy director of nursing at a Dec 15 media session.

Outside this initiative, patients may get the flu or pneumococcal vaccines if their doctors recommend that they do so, and they have to make their way to another clinic to get the jabs.

Other hospitals may offer this service in time to come. TTSH nurse clinician Ye Xiuhua said some staff of the upcoming Woodlands Health Campus who are currently stationed at TTSH are now undergoing training.

In Singapore, the 2019 National Population Survey showed that one in five people aged 60 to 74 reported that they had the flu jab in the past 12 months, and only one in 10 Singapore residents aged 65 to 74 years has ever taken the pneumococcal vaccine.

The rates are low, Adjunct Associate Professor Angela Chow, the head and senior consultant at TTSH’s Department of Preventive and Population Medicine, told the media.

Many people do not bother about flu jabs, said Prof Chow. Some seniors, for example, think that influenza probably does not happen in Singapore. “So, they take it only when they travel. They also think that they are not susceptible to it,” she added.

Others mistake the common cold for influenza.

“It’s not really the common cold viruses that we are concerned about because all of us get the common cold... We might feel a bit unwell, a bit fatigued, but you will get over it,” said Dr Sapna P. Sadarangani, a consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

“But influenza is well recognised that it can kill people... with lung issues, heart attacks, and even brain involvement and so on. And… it’s the very young, the older adults with co-morbidities and immuno-compromised people who are affected.”

Dr Sapna said a recently published study that she, Prof Chow and other experts worked on showed that adults aged 65 and above with metabolic co-morbidities have good immune response to the influenza vaccine if their metabolic co-morbidities are well controlled.

Their antibody response to the vaccine was measured one month after vaccination.

Furthermore, their level of antibodies against the most common circulating influenza sub-type goes up if they engage in physical activities.

“A lot of people were saying that they have diabetes, so they won’t respond to the vaccine, so why take it? But that’s not true,” said Dr Sapna, the principal investigator and first author of this Dynamic Cohort Study.

“If you’re active, if you treat your diabetes and so on... your immune system will respond to vaccines.”