More new exercises to whet fitness appetite

To satisfy the appetite of easily bored Singaporeans, more new exercise programmes have surfaced in the past year, adding to the myriad of fitness classes available here.

From a combat-style workout to a routine that incorporates pilates, yoga and functional training done to specially created music, to a stretching exercise that stimulates the senses, these new experiences are designed to entice jaded fitness enthusiasts as well as fitness newbies.

They have been introduced here by private fitness studios and gyms, as well as government bodies such as the People's Association and ActiveSG, the national movement to get people in Singapore to be active.

Fight Do, Megadanz and the Oxigeno workout are three programmes created by an Argentine fitness firm, Radical Fitness. They were brought in by local franchise Radical Fitness Singapore, which runs instructor certifications for Radical Fitness programmes here.

Its director Linda Lim said: "Singaporeans are spoilt for choice when it comes to fitness programmes.

"They get bored quite easily and expect to see new workouts."

At least 35 instructors have been certified in Fight Do, a fitness class that combines boxing and martial arts, which was first offered in Singapore about a year ago, Ms Lim said.

The class is available at various places, including ActiveSG studios and private studios and gyms, such as True Fitness and Glow Fitness.

An even newer workout is Megadanz, which was launched about three months ago, she said.

"Megadanz focuses a lot on dance techniques," said fitness instructor Heidi Lim, who teaches Megadanz at various locations, including Our Tampines Hub.

"Unlike say, Zumba, which focuses on latin dance moves, Megadanz participants can try different dance styles like salsa, hip hop, jazz and flamenco."

Just last month, the Oxigeno workout, which is based on pilates and yoga moves, was launched at private studios and will soon be available at various community centres, said Ms Linda Lim.

As these Radical Fitness workouts are a little different from what is available here, they are likely to appeal to the Singaporean crowd, who like novelty, she said.

"The choreography is different and we play music that is specially created for the workout itself. Every three months, we get new releases that we can use," said Ms Linda Lim.

"For example, pilates and yoga are often conducted without music, but for the Oxigeno workout, which is a matwork class, we play soothing music to help you get into the flow."

Around April, Core Collective, a co-working space for the health and wellness community, introduced Aromatic Movement Stretch, a class that uses pure essential oils to stimulate the senses for a complete mindful and relaxing experience.

In the class, which is designed by its resident ballet instructor Evelyn Wong, participants apply the oils on their bodies before they work on ballet flow moves and breath work techniques.

For those who are into more intensive workouts, there is SuperFit Play, a functional fitness classes that uses weighted vests.

Such exercises are done elsewhere, like the United States, but are very new to Singapore, said Mr Steffan Fung, founder of local fitness company SuperFit, which introduced it about a month ago.

"The vest itself weighs 1kg. We can load in a few plates weighing 2.5kg each," said Mr Fung. "When you are running or doing push-ups, you bear more load. You work your muscles a lot harder in one session that lasts for about 11/2 hours, including 15 minutes of warm-up and 15 minutes of stretching."

Some of these new workouts will be featured at the Feel Fab Fest, or F3 in short, a sports, fitness and lifestyle event that will take place this weekend.

Apart from private studios, consumers can also access new workouts at corporate sessions, free community workouts and other promotional events.