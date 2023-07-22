More in Singapore choosing to make advance care plans

SINGAPORE - Five years ago, Ms Michelle Tan was in the middle of a conference call at home when she suddenly had difficulty breathing.

“I thought this was it, I was just going to die on the spot,” said the 42-year-old global product manager, adding that her throat felt like it was inflamed.

Ms Tan, who lives alone, said she had to make her own way down from her Hougang flat to a clinic, where she was given an adrenaline injection and subsequently taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

She told The Straits Times that the incident – an allergic reaction whose cause doctors were unsure of – was an “awakening” for her.

She then began making plans for the future, including going to a lawyer to draw up a will, and in March 2022, she went to the non-profit Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services to make an advance care plan.

Advance care planning allows people to document their medical treatment preferences in advance, in line with their goals and values. It also allows them to designate someone to decide on medical care for them in the event that they become mentally incapacitated.

People can approach public hospitals and polyclinics, as well as certain social care providers to make such a plan.

It differs from other documents such as advance medical directives – which inform doctors that you do not want to use any life-sustaining treatment in cases where death is imminent – in that it is not legally binding.

Among the preferences Ms Tan indicated in her plan were to be in a quiet, peaceful environment should she fall critically ill, as well as to have rituals performed in line with her Buddhist faith in such a situation.

She is one of an increasing number of people here choosing to make an advance care plan.

According to a 2019 report by the Institute of Policy Studies on end-of-life care policy here, about 5,100 advance care plans were completed between 2011 – when Singapore’s national advance care planning programme started – and 2015.

This number has jumped to more than 36,600 as at end-May 2023, said Ms Winifred Lau, chief of the primary and community care department at the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

The advance care planning process provides a safe space for people to share their personal care preferences, reducing the stress of decision-making on their family members, she said.