More healthy food options and support for diabetes patients

Measures to prevent diabetes, such as providing Singaporeans with healthier food options, and help patients manage their condition before it worsens have been ramped up since 2016 when the war on diabetes was launched.

From 2016 to last year, the proportion of Healthier Choice Symbol products in the market, across 100 food categories, increased by 7.4 percentage points, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday in an update on its efforts.

As of last year, one in two stalls in hawker centres and coffee shops had at least one healthier option on its menu, as part of the Healthier Dining Programme.

People with diabetes are also getting greater support to help them manage their condition.

For instance, a beta set of reference materials for newly diagnosed patients - to help them make changes to their lifestyles - is available on HealthHub, an e-services portal and mobile app where Singaporeans can access their health records and other resources. A full set of materials will be available by the year end.

Programmes to address common complications associated with diabetes, such as eye problems, kidney failure and limb amputations, have also been rolled out.

As of last year, one in two stalls in hawker centres and coffee shops had at least one healthier option on its menu, as part of the Healthier Dining Programme.

They include the Singapore Integrated Diabetic Retinopathy Programme, which started in 2012.

It is a centralised screening programme covering all polyclinics to detect eye complications in patients with diabetes. The annual number of eye screenings performed as part of this programme has increased from about 14,000 in 2012 to 92,000 last year.

Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong shared a summary report of the efforts made in the war on diabetes. Speaking at an event yesterday to commemorate World Diabetes Day, he said diabetes is a serious health concern globally and in Singapore.

One in three Singaporeans is at risk of developing diabetes in his or her lifetime, he added.

He touched on three broad issues in tackling the disease - empowering patients, equipping healthcare professionals and the community well, and helping people maintain healthy lifestyle choices.

In the area of patient empowerment, Mr Tong cited a pilot programme by the National University Health System (NUHS) to motivate individuals to take control of their condition and make their own lifestyle changes. But on top of that, healthcare professionals and volunteers "need access to more training and resources to improve their delivery of care", he said.

To strengthen community support, he noted that there are initiatives to better equip volunteers, such as through the Health Peers Programme by Changi General Hospital and NUHS, where layperson volunteers called Health Peers are trained by professionals to deal with people with diabetes.

The third area in the fight against diabetes is to create an environment that helps people to initiate and sustain positive lifestyle changes, such as ramping up healthier choice options, Mr Tong said.

"One's health is ultimately a personal responsibility and it requires the individual to initiate and sustain positive behaviours," he added.

According to the latest available National Population Health Survey, 8.6 per cent of Singapore residents had diabetes in 2017. MOH has said the latest statistics are not ready to be published.

The event yesterday was organised by Diabetes Singapore and NUHS to raise public awareness of diabetes. There were public health screenings as well as a symposium for general practitioners.

SEE HOME