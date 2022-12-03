More asked to defer donating blood after they travel overseas with borders reopening

SINGAPORE – About a quarter of prospective donors did not meet the criteria to give blood in October and November this year, with more people now travelling overseas. There is the risk of catching some infections that can be transmitted through blood transfusion.

The number of donors unable to donate blood due to travel history has tripled since the reopening of borders, said the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), the Republic’s national blood donor recruiter.

This group now accounts for about 10 per cent of the total number of donors who did not meet the donation criteria, it added.

SRC did not say how many donors there were in October and November.

There were 69,032 donors in 2021, according to figures from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

“Travelling to certain countries or regions in some countries with insect-borne infection risks may make donors ineligible to donate blood for a period of time,” said an SRC spokesman.

“For instance, people who have visited a malaria endemic area – such as Batam, Bintan, India and Cambodia – for more than 24 hours, have to wait for at least four months before they can donate,” the spokesman added.

Those who have gone to areas with risk of West Nile Virus transmission, which include Greece, the United States and Canada, have to wait 28 days to donate blood after returning to Singapore.

Donors are advised to visit the HSA’s website at www.hsa.gov.sg/travel_criteria to check if they have visited an affected country as well as how long they have to wait before they can donate blood again.

Regular donor Fauzi Djauhari, who frequently travels around the region for work, said he was turned away from giving blood in 2017 after a trip to Batam.

The 44-year-old solution consultant said he accepted the restrictions after travel to certain areas as part of the conditions of donating blood.

“I can always wait rather than take the risk,” said Mr Djauhari, who donated blood up to four times a year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides travel, the main reason for donors being turned away is low haemoglobin levels, making up about 62 per cent of such cases.

Female donors must have a haemoglobin level of at least 12.5 g/dL, while males must have at least 13.0 g/dL.

Those with low haemoglobin levels due to iron deficiency should have a balanced diet with iron-rich food, and should also complete the full course of iron supplements provided by the bloodbanks after donating blood.

This is especially important for those who donate more than once a year, the SRC said.