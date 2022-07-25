Monkeypox

No need for major curbs to stop spread here: Experts

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern" - the organisation's highest level of alert - experts here say there is no need yet for any large-scale health restrictions to stop the spread of the disease in Singapore.

As at yesterday, there were six cases of the disease here.

Amid some online speculation about whether the WHO's announcement might result in major restrictions similar to what was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, the experts pointed out that the two diseases are very different.

While Covid-19 could be transmitted through droplets in the air, monkeypox is typically transmitted through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.

This means measures such as mask-wearing and general physical distancing requirements are unlikely to be effective against monkeypox.

Rather, targeted measures such as early testing, isolation of patients and contact tracing among high-risk groups are the main method to stem the spread of monkeypox here, said the experts, adding that education is also important.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline No need for major curbs to stop spread here: Experts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top