No need for major curbs to stop spread here: Experts

Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern" - the organisation's highest level of alert - experts here say there is no need yet for any large-scale health restrictions to stop the spread of the disease in Singapore.

As at yesterday, there were six cases of the disease here.

Amid some online speculation about whether the WHO's announcement might result in major restrictions similar to what was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, the experts pointed out that the two diseases are very different.

While Covid-19 could be transmitted through droplets in the air, monkeypox is typically transmitted through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.

This means measures such as mask-wearing and general physical distancing requirements are unlikely to be effective against monkeypox.

Rather, targeted measures such as early testing, isolation of patients and contact tracing among high-risk groups are the main method to stem the spread of monkeypox here, said the experts, adding that education is also important.