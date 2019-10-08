Money FM Podcast: Breaking Down Gallstones

Workday Afternoon: Breaking Down Gallstones

14:49 mins

Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Dr Liau Kui Hin, general surgeon, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Hospital about gallstones, the symptoms to look out for and the risks of not promptly seeking treatment.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

