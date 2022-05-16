MOH warns of risks as consumer genetic tests take off

As consumer genetic testing takes off in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is bolstering its efforts to warn people of the risks.

These include the possibility that test results are not backed by strong scientific proof, or that testing firms may sell genetic data to third-party organisations, it said.

To raise awareness, the ministry has run ongoing social media advertisements urging caution since December last year. This followed the publication of a 13-page guidance document for testing companies last May and a separate advisory for consumers last August.

The aim is to guide consumers' expectations and help the public make safer decisions, given that such tests have been more widely advertised in recent years, an MOH spokesman told The Straits Times.

Consumer genetic tests claim to offer personalised insights on an individual's genetic make-up including ancestry, skin type and fitness profile. These services are offered by overseas businesses such as 23andMe and Circle DNA, as well as firms with offices in Singapore such as Imagene Labs, e-beauty and easyDNA.

Customers are typically sent a kit with instructions on how to collect a saliva sample, which is mailed back to the firm for processing.

The MOH spokesman said it does not track the number of consumer genetic test providers here and has not received any complaints. While genetic tests used in healthcare settings are evaluated and registered by the Health Sciences Authority, those sold directly to consumers are not regulated, she added.

Its HealthWatch website cautions people to be wary of claims that sound too good to be true and to read the fine print before taking any test. "Be cautious in interpreting the genetic test results, which may not always be reliable."

General manager of Imagene Labs David Klinzing said its test reports are written in consultation with subject matter experts, in a way that makes them easily understood by the average person. It offers a variety of tests, ranging from those focused on fitness to nutrition to healthy ageing.

A spokesman for e-beauty, which offers tests to determine skin type and overall health, said customers get a free consultation to help them interpret the test results. While they can consider acting on minor lifestyle changes, such as getting more exercise, they should seek medical advice on disease risks.

"After all, a genetic test serves only as a reference, is not definite and does not serve as a clinical or diagnostic tool in any way," she said.

Another spokesman for easyDNA, which offers ancestry tests as well as those to determine familial relationships, added: "We always highlight to clients that genetics are only a component of health; environment and other factors have major influences too."

All three firms said demand has grown in recent months and customer details are kept confidential.

Two lecturers from Singapore Polytechnic's School of Chemical and Life Sciences noted that results from such tests should not be used to assess or treat health issues. All test results should be interpreted alongside factors such as medical history, said Dr Tan Tuan Lin and Dr Edmund Lui in a joint response.

The accuracy of such genetic tests depends on various factors, including the technology used, added Dr Chew Joon Lin, a senior lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of Life Sciences and Chemical Technology. For example, tests may not include all the relevant genetic variations that impact a certain trait. This could lead to unreliable interpretation of the results.

"Different companies may provide conflicting results because each company uses different variant data sets, technologies and literature sources in their testing and interpretation of results," she said.