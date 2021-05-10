MOH to study making IP insurance fully portable

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) will study whether Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurance can be made fully portable, though this could result in significantly higher premiums, said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon in Parliament on Monday (May 10).

IP plans offer private insurance coverage on top of MediShield Life cover.

Dr Koh said MOH will study examples from abroad.

"However, insurers may potentially need to increase the premiums significantly for all policyholders to price in the increased risk they assume for portable IP that covers pre-existing conditions," he added.

This follows the recent fight between the Life Insurance Association (LIA) and the Singapore Medical Association (SMA), largely over IP Insurers having a relatively small number of private specialists on their panels.

Currently, those who choose to relinquish their private IP plans can fall back on MediShield Life, which offers all Singaporeans coverage for life with no exclusions, Dr Koh pointed out.

MediShield Life covers all pre-existing conditions for large medical bills in a government hospital B2 or C ward.

Over the past five years, about 5 per cent of IP policyholders relinquished their IP per year on average, according to MOH. They may have opted for different coverage after considering the cost of the premiums, their financial resources and healthcare needs. Their average age was 34, he said.

MOH said data on the number of policyholders who did not subsequently buy a new IP or were later admitted to public hospitals is not available.

Making IP plans portable will allow people a wider choice of coverage without being penalised for it. Right now, IP policyholders are free to switch plans but the problem is that IP insurers do not typically cover pre-existing conditions. Meanwhile, IP policyholders have faced rising premiums in recent years.

In Parliament earlier, Dr Koh also said that the 12-member Multilateral Healthcare Insurance Committee (MHIC) appointed last month held its first meeting on April 27. The MHIC comprises representatives from the Academy of Medicine, Singapore (AMS), Consumer Association of Singapore (Case), Fee Benchmarks Advisory Committee, Life Insurance Association (LIA), Singapore Medical Association and private hospitals.

MHIC, it said, will prioritise four things:

1. Panels and pre-authorisation, including streamlining processes.

2. Issues pertaining to improving transparency across the board, including providing more detailed and itemised information about healthcare bills and publishing data on claims and premiums so that insurers, providers and policyholders can make better informed decisions.

3. Establishing a claims complaints process supported by AMS and LIA to give stakeholders an avenue for recourse if they feel unfairly treated. Insurers or patients may wish to raise concerns about over-servicing or overcharging, while doctors may have concerns about certain insurer practices.

4. Examining the issues from a patient and consumer-centric viewpoint to safeguard patient and public interests. MOH said that Case will be leading a sub-committee to the MHIC to deal with the matter comprehensively.