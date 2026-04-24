MOH emphasises mental health prevention, tackling tech impact on youth

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Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung delivering his speech at WorkWell Leaders Awards 2026 at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay on April 24.

SINGAPORE - Rebalancing resources towards prevention and addressing the impact of technology on adolescents are key mental health priorities for the Ministry of Health (MOH) here, as the prevalence of mental health conditions continues to spike around the world, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on April 24.

Speaking at the WorkWell Leaders Awards 2026, Mr Ong said the ministry was moving to allocate more resources towards preventing mental health issues, correcting a balance that now tilts towards funding hospitalisation and treatments.

Singapore operates on a four-tier mental health framework, with prevention and early intervention at Tier 1 and 2, where the majority of the population’s needs lie. Currently, most resources are concentrated at Tier 4, which is for intensive inpatient services at institutions such as the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), which has 2,000 beds, he said.

“One of our priorities is to realign the resources so that Tier 1 and Tier 2 get a lot more support, because prevention is now the order of the day,” Mr Ong said at the event, organised by local charity Workwell Leaders, to recognise leadership that successfully advances organisational well-being. It was held at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay.

He also reiterated the Government’s commitment to tackling the impact of technology and social media on adolescents.

There is merit to banning social media, as many countries have said they are going to do, but the move also has its downsides, said Mr Ong.

An expert panel formed by MOH to study the issue found that the problem is not social media itself, but factors such as the lack of a robust age verification feature, the autoplay function, which keeps users continually scrolling, and the fact that adults who are strangers can directly message young people.

“Another way to look at it, we would not rule out banning but on the other hand, let’s also discuss with the tech companies on the features that may be harmful to our children, so that we can protect their mental well-being,” he said.

MOH is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information on this.

Mr Ong said the support of corporations would contribute to the success of Singapore’s focus on mental health prevention efforts.

Supervisors, he said, should be equipped with basic mental health-related skills.

“It is not just to provide mental health first aid, (but) so that when you see someone with a mental health challenge, it is not different from someone with a chronic disease,” he said.

The training will equip a peer, a supervisor or the human resources team with the skills to support someone with a mental health challenge.

To support the mental well-being and resilience of employees, organisational leaders are responsible for creating an inclusive and safe workplace that removes any stigma surrounding mental health.

“For example, it is still common that during an interview for a new hire, they will be asked: ‘Do you have a mental health issue?’” said Mr Ong.

Some companies still keep a record of their employees’ mental health history, he noted.

“So, we’ve got to think through how to do this. Maybe it is in the record, but it should be something out of concern, rather than as... something that can be held against the staff.”

Mr Ong said going to work should not be a chore and companies can help by giving their employees purpose.

Ms Anthea Ong, founder and chairperson of WorkWell Leaders, with guest of honour Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, at the WorkWell Leaders Awards 2026 at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay on April 24. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

He said: “My company is a platform for me to do good, to have agency in my life, to serve customers, to bring happiness to other people, teach, to cure, to treat, to comfort, sell something delightful to others, to service, and that sense of purpose is actually so integral to mental well-being.”

Accenture was a major recipient of the WorkWell Leaders Awards 2026, winning three awards: the Wellbeing Organisation of the Year, the Thriving Culture Award, and the Wellbeing CEO Award, which went to its country managing director for Accenture Singapore, Mr Mark Tham.

Other winners included IMH for the Wellbeing Innovation Award and Singapore Pools for the Strategic Wellbeing Award.

Dr Cheah Nuan Ping, laboratory director for the pharmaceutical division of the Applied Sciences Group at the Health Sciences Authority, was honoured with the Wellbeing Catalyst Award.