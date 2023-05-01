Modernising rehabilitation medicine as the sector in Singapore marks golden jubilee

When 63-year-old Mr Tan had his first stroke, his right side became paralysed, his speech became slurred, and he was unable to rise from his bed.

Rehabilitation therapists arrived the next day at his hospital bedside, helping him as he took his first steps with great difficulty.

Four days later, he was fitted with a powered wearable exoskeleton that protected his body while he walked for 400m under supervision. After five sessions with the exoskeleton, he could walk 1km along the hospital corridors.

A month later, he was discharged and went home, assisted by his wife and a walking cane.

At home, a portable tabletop arm robot aided Mr Tan with exercises for an hour every day to strengthen his weak arm and hand, while video-conferencing software helped with regular speech therapy, which soon improved his communication and fluency.

Three months post-hospitalisation, Mr Tan is able to commute independently on public transport.

Challenges for Singapore’s healthcare

Singapore’s healthcare system will face challenges from a rapidly ageing population. With the fifth-highest life expectancy in the world at 84 years and the fifth-highest healthy life expectancy at 74 years, a Singaporean may live for as much as a decade with ill health or disability.

Each year, around 20,000 people in Singapore suffer from major health conditions such as stroke, heart attack and cancer, which require acute care and rehabilitation to restore them to health through training and therapy.

While the demand for these services is rising, limited capacity in hospital facilities has made it difficult to provide optimal care for those who need it most.

International studies have shown that at least one in three people would need rehabilitation at some point due to illness or injury. And, with the prevalence of diseases and increasing longevity, there is a pressing demand for new care models which are not only accessible but sustainable.

The ultimate goal is to optimise function and reduce disability in Singapore’s population.

Rehabilitation in Singapore today

In 2023, rehabilitation medicine in Singapore celebrates its golden jubilee.

The nation’s first rehabilitation centre was established in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in Mandalay Road in 1973, before moving to its current premises in Ang Mo Kio in 1994.

From September 2023, its new home will be at the TTSH Integrated Care Hub in Novena.

This is more than a physical move.

Rehabilitation medicine today is a growing, multidisciplinary field involving physicians, therapists, nurses and other healthcare professionals to address complexity across physical, cognitive, behavioural, functional and psychosocial domains.