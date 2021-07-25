Mental health and the young: When parents are not part of the solution

SINGAPORE - Youths struggling with mental health issues have one big worry - their parents finding out.

Many tell counsellors they turn to that they are most concerned about their parents knowing about their troubles.

In some cases, the parents might be the source of or contributing to the problems the young person is grappling with.

Some parents think mental health issues might be a stigma that could impact a child's educational or job prospects, while others prefer the child to work through the issues at home or with religious teachers, experts and counsellors told The Sunday Times.

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, those under 14 who seek help need parental consent, said Mr Asher Low, founder of youth mental health charity Limitless. As they are legally considered children, the charity has to redirect them to school counsellors or other avenues such as Tinkle Friend.

Social workers told ST that people under 18 who are receiving mental health services from social service agencies need parental consent to be referred elsewhere for other treatment, in line with guidelines from the authorities.

Mr Low, who also works with schools, said some schools will notify the parents if students see a counsellor. In other schools, counsellors make a judgement call, depending on the severity of the child's issues, which is a better approach, he added.

Mr Low said there are youths who don't want to tell their parents because they are paiseh (Hokkien for embarrassed).

But there are many youths who have parents who actively contribute to their mental health problems through abuse, bad relationships or terrible parenting practices.

To breach their confidentiality makes things worse, and this happens often, he noted.

In one case, a young teen with anxiety issues was seeking help at the accident and emergency department in a hospital, accompanied by her counsellor.

Said Mr Low: "The doctor said the policy is that for those below 19, parents have to be told. The teen immediately had a panic attack and the counsellor had to step in to help.

"They worked something out and got one parent to come in, and the one causing more distress to the girl was not involved."

Ms Bettina Yeap, programme head at Care Corner's mental health department, said some parents tell their children to discuss problems only with them, and insist that there is nothing "wrong" with their child.

Of this reluctance to tap professional support, Ms Priyahnisha, a professional counsellor, said: "They think it looks badly on the family or worry about what people will say. This makes it difficult for children who want to seek help but don't want to get into trouble or be judged by the parents."

Mr Brian Poh, a senior clinical psychologist at the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health, said anecdotal evidence suggests some parents have misconceptions about mental health conditions, and may show less empathy towards their child's distress.

"There is also a certain level of perceived stigma towards mental illness, which leads to parents' denial of their child's condition."

Ms Priyahnisha said more needs to be done to get parents to be more open-minded about their children seeking support for mental health issues. Public education and conversations can widen awareness.

"That way, the youths will not be keeping it confidential because they are hiding it, but rather just a matter of privacy and having the space to share what they are willing and comfortable to," she added.

Some parents ST spoke to acknowledged that parents have to do more to support their children, who may feel that part of the stress comes from within the home.

Housewife Lillian Kam, 48, who has a daughter and son both in Secondary 1, said parents need to start treating mental health as a priority and boost their understanding of the issue.

"I don't think it's one factor that affects mental welfare but everything combined. Parents, schools and the media have to work hand in hand to make mental illness accepted in society.

"We need to see it as something that can be treated and there is hope. Our children need to know that it's not something to hide and we can help," she added.

Getting help

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

Mental well-being

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Mon to Fri, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)/ Tinkle Friend website (Mon to Thu, 2.30pm to 7pm and Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 (Daily, 10am to 10pm)