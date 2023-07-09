Meeting Centres an oasis for seniors with mild to moderate dementia, and their caregivers

SINGAPORE – In March 2021, Ms Jacqueline Teng noticed that something was amiss with her father, not long after he went for hernia surgery.

He became anxious, told her he did not know how to do a lot of things and did not take his daily medication.

“Then, he lost the ability to (keep track of) his money,” she said. He spent around $3,000 on 4D and Toto over four months, when he has never spent more than $200 a month on these tickets, she added.

“I really panicked... He told me that he didn’t know the $10 (that he spent on the tickets) will be gone, he thought that the money will always be there,” said Ms Teng, an educator at Pathlight School who had by then switched to working part-time to take care of him.

Her mother died eight years ago while her elder brother is married and lives elsewhere.

In August, she took her dad to a memory clinic where he was diagnosed with dementia. The next day, he overdosed on his medication and was rushed to hospital.

They checked out a dementia daycare centre after that but Ms Teng said her father was surprised at the idea, as many of the people they saw that day were in wheelchairs and had a more advanced state of dementia.

She and her father Teng Hock Bee, now 82, opted to join a Meeting Centre support programme for persons living with mild to moderate dementia in the community and their caregivers, which they had learnt about from the hospital social worker.

Twice a week, they would take a short walk to Onesimus Village, a senior activity centre in a Housing Board void deck in Kebun Bahru to attend two-hour group sessions.

There, the former taxi driver can socialise with others and engage in activities to stimulate him cognitively. Ms Teng can connect with caregivers and get information and help on living with dementia.

He likes the engagement enough to walk over on his own for another two sessions during the week, when she is at work.

When The Straits Times dropped in on a session last Thursday, he was happily discussing the ethnic snack putu mayam, which he then had for tea. He chatted and joked with the programme lead Tan Jun Wei, and bought furniture in the Courts edition of Monopoly that he played with the other participants, including his daughter and two volunteers.