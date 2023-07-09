Meeting Centres an oasis for seniors with mild to moderate dementia, and their caregivers

SINGAPORE – In March 2021, Ms Jacqueline Teng noticed that something was amiss with her father, not long after he went for hernia surgery.
He became anxious, told her he did not know how to do a lot of things and did not take his daily medication.
“Then, he lost the ability to (keep track of) his money,” she said. He spent around $3,000 on 4D and Toto over four months, when he has never spent more than $200 a month on these tickets, she added.
“I really panicked... He told me that he didn’t know the $10 (that he spent on the tickets) will be gone, he thought that the money will always be there,” said Ms Teng, an educator at Pathlight School who had by then switched to working part-time to take care of him.
Her mother died eight years ago while her elder brother is married and lives elsewhere.
In August, she took her dad to a memory clinic where he was diagnosed with dementia. The next day, he overdosed on his medication and was rushed to hospital.
They checked out a dementia daycare centre after that but Ms Teng said her father was surprised at the idea, as many of the people they saw that day were in wheelchairs and had a more advanced state of dementia.
She and her father Teng Hock Bee, now 82, opted to join a Meeting Centre support programme for persons living with mild to moderate dementia in the community and their caregivers, which they had learnt about from the hospital social worker.
Twice a week, they would take a short walk to Onesimus Village, a senior activity centre in a Housing Board void deck in Kebun Bahru to attend two-hour group sessions.
There, the former taxi driver can socialise with others and engage in activities to stimulate him cognitively. Ms Teng can connect with caregivers and get information and help on living with dementia.
He likes the engagement enough to walk over on his own for another two sessions during the week, when she is at work.
When The Straits Times dropped in on a session last Thursday, he was happily discussing the ethnic snack putu mayam, which he then had for tea. He chatted and joked with the programme lead Tan Jun Wei, and bought furniture in the Courts edition of Monopoly that he played with the other participants, including his daughter and two volunteers.
Dementia is a syndrome that causes the progressive deterioration of brain function. An estimated one in 10 people here aged 60 and above has some form of dementia, and the number is set to rise as Singapore rapidly ages.
Meeting Centres, piloted by Dementia Singapore in July 2020, offer activities tailored to the needs, interests and abilities of the participants. For instance, at Kebun Bahru, Mr Teng enjoys starting the session with a discussion on the news events of the day, in Mandarin.
Ms Ivy Ho, who manages the programme at Dementia Singapore, said the model was adopted from Britain (the team was trained by the UK Meeting Centre team) and the Netherlands, where the first Meeting Centres were set up in 1993.
Their plan is to scale up these centres and they have been working with social service agencies keen to set up Meeting Centres in their premises, she said. They will train the staff who will take over the running of the facility.
There are now five Meeting Centres here, with a sixth, in Sengkang, about to start this week.
The Kebun Bahru centre and another pilot in Bendemeer Centre are run by Dementia Singapore. The rest – in Thomson Hills Drive, Yio Chu Kang and Clementi – are hosted by other social service agencies.
The participants meet once a week, except for the centre in Kebun Baru which puts up twice-a-week sessions in English or Mandarin. All the sessions are currently free.
“There’s a gap in the care pathway after (a person is) diagnosed with dementia and before he goes to daycare,” said Ms Ho. There are also home engagement services, where caregivers can pay for someone to go to the home to engage with the person with dementia, but the options are limited otherwise, she added.
There are also the weekly three-hour Family of Wisdom programme by Dementia Singapore and the three-hour sessions at CareLibrary, run by charity Care Community Services Society.
These are small group sessions with structured activities but, unlike the Meeting Centre sessions, they are chargeable at $86.40 a session, inclusive of GST.
“A diagnosis like dementia stirs up emotions of fear, sadness and even anger. Often in the clinics, doctors may not have time to address these issues and the suppressed emotions can precipitate depression and irritability,” said National University of Singapore’s Emeritus Professor Kua Ee Heok, whose special interests include dementia.
“Having regular group meetings for mild or moderate dementia patients can help them unbottle pent-up emotions in a safe environment. Such a focused meeting is better than the usual community meeting for seniors where discussion topics tend to be free floating.”
He added that for many patients with early dementia, meeting others with a similar illness and sharing their experiences are therapeutic – “the universality factor can help to enhance their mental well-being”.
Carer Catherine Ong, who sends her 80-year-old brother who was diagnosed with dementia two years ago to the three-hour group sessions at CareLibrary twice a week, said she noticed his concentration has improved. “He’s not so blur,” she said, using the Singlish phrase for “confused”. “And he looks forward to the sessions.”
Although these group sessions are aimed at persons living with dementia, they also benefit the caregivers. Meeting Centres, in particular, also run monthly support group sessions for caregivers.
Ms Teng said she has gathered tips from these sessions to adjust to the changes that will come as her father’s dementia worsens.
As for Ms Ong, she gets a much needed respite when her brother is at the CareLibrary.
“I became a mother to him and I couldn’t go anywhere. I have to cook, prepare his medications, do his banking stuff for him, go with him whenever he wants to buy something,” she noted.
“He’s easily conned so I’ve to check his messages to see who’s messaging him... I felt my whole life taken away from me.”
She did check out a daycare centre but was not keen after learning that he has to stay put the whole day, during which she cannot visit or see what he is doing.
“I feel so free when he’s (at the CareLibrary). I know he’s learning something and he’s safe,” said Ms Ong.
Ms Elaine Goh, team leader at the CareLibrary, said: “When they come here and they have somebody to talk to, they feel more joyful. This is what their caregivers tell us.”
Keen to join a Meeting Centre?
As the Meeting Centre support programme is still in the pilot stage, its members have mostly been referred by the hospitals, social service providers or other sources.
However, those who are interested can walk in and undergo an assessment to see if the programme suits them, said Ms Ivy Ho, programme manager for the Meeting Centre Support Programme.
The pilot will end in March 2024, after which Dementia Singapore will focus solely on helping other partners to set up their Meeting Centres, instead of running these facilities, she added.
List of Meeting Centres currently accepting walk-ins:
MC@Onesimus Village
113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-343, Singapore 560113
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10am-noon and 2-4pm
Contact Mr Tan Jun Wei on 6856 4612, Junwei.tan@dementia.org.sg or e-mail peggy.wong@sws.sg
MC@THK 645 AAC
Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, #01-4937, Singapore 560645
Saturdays, 9-11am
Contact Thye Hua Kwan AAC on 6554 7298 or aac.amk645@thkmc.org.sg
MC@Thomson Hills Drive
Salem Chapel, 1 Thomson Hills Drive, Singapore 574746
Fridays, 9.30-11.30am
E-mail Salem Welfare Services peggy.wong@sws.sg
MC@Lions Befrienders
Block 366 Clementi Avenue 2, #01-527 Singapore 120366
Fridays, 2.30-4.30pm
Contact Lions Befrienders AAC on 6681 4025 or cla366@lb.org.sg
MC@AMKFSC ComNet 182
ComNet@182 Rivervale Crescent, #01-311, Singapore 540182
Mondays, 2.30-4.30pm
Contact AMKFSC ComNet@182 Rivervale Crescent on 6385 0260 or comnet@amkfsc.org.sg