Early detection of colorectal cancer: How AI-assisted tech can help

According to the National Cancer Centre Singapore, colorectal cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer affecting men in Singapore, and the second most common for women. It may begin in either the colon (large intestine) or the rectum. As colon cancer and rectal cancer have many features in common, they are sometimes referred to together as colorectal cancer.

Making up 95 per cent of colorectal cancer cases, adenocarcinoma is the most common form and often starts as polyps in the cells lining the large intestine. Doctors can screen for polyps during a colonoscopy and may remove them before they turn into cancerous cells.

For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, Dr Frederick Koh, consultant in the Department of Colorectal Surgery at Sengkang General Hospital shares what you need to know about the disease and the treatments available so that patients can make informed decisions.

Q. How is colorectal cancer detected and is it treatable?

When cells on the inner lining of the colon or rectum grow abnormally, they can produce polyps. While it is natural for cells to grow, divide and die to keep the body functioning properly, polyps may continue multiplying abnormally and mutate into cancerous cells. It may take many years, or even up to a decade, for a polyp to become cancerous and, even then, not all polyps do so. A large majority of polyps and colorectal cancers are asymptomatic until they've become large enough, so screening to remove polyps at an early stage, before symptoms appear, can help prevent the development of colorectal cancer.

The sooner colorectal cancer is detected, even before signs or symptoms appear, the smaller — and more treatable — it is likely to be. In the early stages, colorectal cancer is treatable.

Q. What are some colorectal cancer symptoms?

Signs of colorectal cancer present themselves differently in different patients. Often, those with colon cancer do not notice symptoms in the cancer's early stages and when they do show, the symptoms or signs vary based on the cancer's size and location within the colon or rectum.

Colorectal cancer symptoms may include:

Abdominal pain or bloating

Rectal pain or bleeding

Change in bowel habits

Weight loss for no clear reason

Fatigue from anaemia (low red blood cell count)

Nausea and vomiting

The symptoms of colorectal cancer may look similar to those associated with other medical conditions. Consult your doctor if you notice any of the above symptoms.

Q. How do you usually test for colorectal cancer?

Tests commonly used to screen for colorectal cancer include:

Fecal immunohistochemical test: This test checks for occult (hidden) blood in the stool. It involves placing a very small amount of stool on a set of cards, which is then sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Colonoscopy: During a colonoscopy, a long, flexible tube called a colonoscope is inserted through the anus. It is used to examine the entire rectum and colon for cancer. If anything looks abnormal, the doctor can also take a biopsy (small tissue sample) for further testing or entirely remove small polyps through the colonoscope in the same setting. A colonoscopy is considered the most effective technique to screen patients for colorectal cancer.

AI-assisted colonoscopy: This has been increasingly used worldwide by specialists in colonoscopies as it boosts the polyp detection rate. In Singapore, Sengkang General Hospital is one of the early adopters of this AI-assisted colonoscopy module.

With the AI-assisted function acting as a second observer and highlighting abnormalities in real time, the module’s screening sensitivity helps doctors inspect suspicious areas more closely. Through machine learning and advanced algorithms, abnormalities consistent with polyps are identified. A green box indicates a polyp so small, it might have gone unnoticed by the human eye. This helps greatly with early detection and removal of pre-cancerous polyps, preventing colorectal cancer.