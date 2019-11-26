Medifund gave out $182 million to needy patients last year

SINGAPORE - MediFund and MediFund Silver disbursed $182.7 million in the last financial year, $25 million more than in the previous year.

Almost all applications or 99.9 per cent were approved, the annual report released on Tuesday (Nov 26) showed.

The funds are a safety net provided by the government for people who are not able to afford the cost of their treatments even after subsidies, whether in a hospital, nursing home or polyclinic.

Medifund was set up in 1993, followed by Medifund Silver with money set aside for older Singaporeans in 2007. In 2013, Medifund Junior was set up for children from needy families.

In spite of the higher amount distributed last year, the two funds together grew by $3 million to $4.65 million. The government provided $4.5 billion as the capital for the funds.

Among hospitals, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) received the lion's share of the amount paid out or $29.3 million, followed by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) with $24.5 million.

Among step-down care facilities, Ren Ci Community Hospital received $6.75 million while the SingHealth Community Hospitals doled out $3.5 million to help needy patients.

Polyclinic patients received $6.57 million.

The Agency for Integrated Care, which subsidises poor patients in need of mobility aids, daycare and homecare services, among other things, distributed slightly more than $4 million on behalf of the fund.

The report said: "Over the years, MediFund has been enhanced to ensure that needy Singapore citizens receive appropriate and adequate help."

For example, its use was extended to patients using polyclinics, dental, antenatal and delivery services in 2013.