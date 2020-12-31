MediFund disbursed $159m to needy patients in last financial year

A total of $159.1 million from the Medical Endowment Fund (MediFund) was used to help needy Singaporeans with their medical bills in the last financial year, $2.6 million more than in the previous year.

More than 1.2 million successful applications were made, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

MediFund helps needy Singaporeans who are unable to afford their medical bills after government subsidies, insurance and MediSave. More targeted assistance for the elderly and children is provided through MediFund Silver and Junior, respectively.

The rise in funds used came even as the number of approved applications dipped by 1.9 per cent, following a fall in the total number of applications, compared with FY2018.

A total of $36.2 million was provided to patients in intermediate and long-term care facilities, up from $32.3 million in FY2018.

These are facilities for those who need further care after being discharged from an acute hospital, as well as seniors who may be frail and need someone to watch over them or help them with their daily needs.

The amount provided to patients in public hospitals and institutions dropped from $124.2 million to $122.8 million.

The average amount of MediFund assistance provided was about $900 per inpatient treatment, and about $90 per outpatient treatment.

At the end of FY2019 on March 31, about $4.64 billion remained in MediFund, a slight dip from about $4.65 billion in FY2018.

The Health Ministry said: "MediFund ensures that no Singaporean will be denied basic medical care due to inability to pay."