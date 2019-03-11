Free medicine delivery for SingHealth patients until June 30; $8 afterwards

SINGAPORE - Patients at hospitals, polyclinics and some specialist centres under the SingHealth group of healthcare institutions can now get their prescription medication delivered.

The service is available for hospital patients from Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Patients at the Singapore National Eye Centre, the National Cancer Centre Singapore and the National Heart Centre Singapore, as well as SingHealth Polyclinics, can also tap the service.

It will be free until June 30 this year, after which it will cost $8 per delivery.

In a press release on Monday (March 11), SGH's director of pharmacy Lim Mun Moon said: "The service will benefit patients who are prescribed long-term medications. For example, those with well-controlled high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

"After seeing the doctor, instead of collecting their medication at our outpatient pharmacy, these patients can skip the queue by signing up for the medication delivery service and opting for their medication to be delivered."

Patients can sign up for the service at the outpatient pharmacy in the institution that issued their prescriptions. Payment for the medications can be made online or at payment kiosks in the pharmacies.

The medication will then be delivered within three working days, either to the patient's home or to collection points around the island.

This includes Prescription in Locker Boxes, or Pilboxes for short, located at SingHealth polyclinics in Bedok, Marine Parade, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines.

SGH and KKH patients can also opt for their medications to be delivered to 18 bluPort self-collection lockers mostly located at FairPrice Xpress outlets in Esso petrol stations and Cheers convenience stores.

Subsequent medication refill requests, including for patients who need a top-up prescription to tide them over until their next appointment, can be made by calling the pharmacy or through the SingHealth Health Buddy app.

Using the app, patients can also check information such as dosage, side effects and storage instructions for over 300 commonly prescribed medications, including their own prescribed medications.

Patients can also set reminders on the app to alert them when they need to take their medicine.