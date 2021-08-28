Mandatory Covid-19 testing for Block 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 residents after 9 cases found

SINGAPORE - Mandatory Covid-19 testing will be conducted at Block 113, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, on Sunday (Aug 29) after nine cases have been detected in five households at the block.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission there. It added that epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

Testing will take place on Sunday between 9am and 4pm at the void deck of the block. The exercise is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection from Aug 25 onwards, said the ministry.

All residents are advised to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, said MOH.

The ministry also reminded residents to keep to their appointment time.

Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Those who are awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible.

They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.