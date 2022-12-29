Man behind S’pore’s vaccination push is one of 32 to be recognised for managing impact of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The efforts to vaccinate Singapore’s population against Covid-19 were unprecedented in terms of speed and scale, recalled Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, the man behind the nationwide vaccination push.

Not only did vaccination centres have to be quickly set up to administer jabs across the island, but the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – the first to be available here – had to be stored at a temperature of minus 70 deg C, said the crisis strategy and operations group director at the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the mRNA vaccines had to be administered within six hours of being thawed, said the 48-year-old, who will receive the Public Service Star (Covid-19) award for his contributions to the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

“We needed a logistical chain of military precision and the limited vaccines had to be treated as liquid gold,” he said. Extensive efforts were also made to demystify the then-new vaccines and assure the public of their safety and efficacy, Mr Dinesh added.

His role in this initiative – which has enabled more than 17 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to be administered here to date – is Mr Dinesh’s proudest achievement over the past three years of the pandemic, he told The Straits Times.

Mr Dinesh is one of 32 people who will receive the Public Service Star (Covid-19) award, which is given to those who led major efforts that contributed significantly to the successful management of the pandemic here.

“I was blessed to have an outstanding team, which demonstrated commitment, passion and professionalism... to ensure that the impact of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of Singaporeans was minimal,” he said.

Meanwhile, another vaccination initiative was being conducted for seafarers calling at Singapore.

Ms Caroline Yang, president of the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and vice-chair of the International Chamber of Shipping, helped to set up the Covid-19 vaccination programme, dubbed SeaVax.

This was something that would not usually be within the scope of a trade association’s work, but “we just rolled up our sleeves and did whatever we needed to do”, said Ms Yang, 57, one of the award recipients.

“To date, over 1,000 seafarers from around the world who came to our port have received their vaccinations here,” she added.