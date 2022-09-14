Battling lymphoma: Getting the right treatment and support

Not all cancer symptoms carry noticeable red flags. In the case of lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system and weakens the immunity, the signs can sometimes be easily overlooked.

With global cancer organisations marking World Lymphoma Awareness Day tomorrow, learn more about one of the top 10 cancers in Singapore, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry. Dr Colin Phipps Diong, a senior consultant in Haematology at Parkway Cancer Centre, answers key questions about the disease and the treatment options that continue to make advancements for more positive outcomes.

Q: What is lymphoma?

The lymphatic system consists of networks of lymph nodes and vessels that help the body’s immune system to function. When the cells of this lymphatic system become cancerous, it is called lymphoma.