Local study shows long-term safety of atropine eye drops used to treat myopia in children

SINGAPORE – While atropine eye drops have been used to treat myopia in children here since the 1990s, there have been concerns about the possible long-term side effects, such as glare and blurring of near vision.

Assurance has now come from a local study that finds that such drops are safe, with no complications 10 to 20 years after treatment.

The Atropine Treatment Long-Term Assessment Study (Atlas) – conducted by researchers at the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute (Seri) – is believed to be the first study on the long-term safety of these eye drops.

Used to treat and test various eye conditions, atropine eye drops can be used to slow down the progress of myopia in children and teenagers.

However, in higher doses, the enlarged pupils caused by the drug could make children sensitive to light, and blur their near vision.

Myopia rates here are high, with as many as nine in 10 Singaporean adults expected to be myopic by 2050 – up to a quarter of whom may have high myopia.

Atlas built on two earlier studies – Atropine Treatment of Myopia (Atom) 1, which was conducted between 1996 and 2002, and Atom 2, conducted from 2006 to 2012. Each involved 400 children between ages six and 12.

In Atom 1, the 400 myopic children were given either a placebo – such as normal saline solution – or high dose atropine, of 1 per cent concentration, for two years, followed by a year without treatment.

In Atom 2, 400 children with myopia were given atropine eye drops of varying concentrations – either 0.01 per cent, 0.1 per cent or 0.5 per cent – for two years, followed by a year without treatment.

Those whose myopia worsened by more than 0.5 degree were treated with atropine of 0.01 per cent concentration for another two years.

The Atlas study found that even after 20 years, there was no difference in incidences of complications such as cataracts or myopic macular degeneration between those treated with the 1 per cent concentration atropine and those given the placebo.

Associate Professor Audrey Chia, who heads SNEC’s paediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus department, said the Atlas findings showed that atropine was safe to use, with no long-term adverse effects.

Adverse effects appeared to be related more to the degree of the participant’s myopia, rather than the treatment the person received, added Prof Chia, principal investigator for the two Atom studies.

The findings were published in peer-reviewed medical journal Jama Ophthalmology in November.