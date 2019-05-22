Local researchers developing antibodies to cure non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

SINGAPORE - A team of researchers are one step closer to developing a remedy for a severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that is currently untreatable.

They found that deactivating a protein called interleukin 11 (IL11) with human antibodies reverses inflammation and scarring of the liver in patients suffering from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

This stage of the disease is marked by liver inflammation and scar tissue caused by a build-up of fat in the liver, and can lead to liver failure and cancer.

One in three people here have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, even if they are not obese.

The study is a collaboration between Duke-NUS Medical School, National Heart Centre Singapore and biotechnology company Enleofen Bio.

Researchers found that the IL11 protein - contrary to previous research - causes fibrosis and organ damage. It triggers the development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and fat accumulates in the livers of patients.

The protein is most common in people who are obese and diabetic, and causes fatigue, abdominal pain, itchy skin and nausea.

The antibodies developed by the researchers inhibited the protein in mice that were placed on a high-fat, high-sugar diet for six months.

After taking the antibodies for eight weeks, the mice's liver damage, inflammation and fibrosis were reversed by half, and they also had lower blood levels of cholesterol and glucose, said Dr Anissa Widjaja, a senior research fellow at Duke-NUS' Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders Programme and first author of the study.

The findings were published in the Gastroenterology journal this month.

Professor Stuart Cook, director of the Programme in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders at Duke-NUS, said there have been multiple recent failures of drugs in clinical trials.

Enleofen Bio, of which Prof Cook is one of the founders, is developing the drug for clinical trials and aims to have them ready by the end of 2020.