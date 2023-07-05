New blood test for cancer: One draw can help detect cancer DNA and different mutations for faster treatment

Liquid biopsy is a relatively new and innovative approach to diagnosing and monitoring cancer.

Done via a blood sample, it is currently used in tandem with traditional tissue biopsies. The aim is to detect and analyse genetic material that tumours may release into the bloodstream so doctors can understand the cancer better and match patients with more effective therapies.

The genetic material in question is circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), which is produced when tumours shed small fragments of their DNA into the bloodstream.

But how does the ctDNA, also known as cancer DNA, get into your blood?

Dr Steve Olsen, chief medical officer, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) of Guardant Health a precision oncology company explains: “When cells, including cancer cells, rapidly divide, some grow while others die. The cells that die release all their contents into the bloodstream, such as amino acids, chemicals and DNA.”

Genomic sequencing is used to detect traces of cancer DNA in the blood, which is helpful in examining genetic alterations present in the tumour.

Dr Olsen, whose company makes such a test, adds: “Our assay and other comprehensive liquid biopsies work by identifying cancer DNA and distinguishing it from normal DNA.”

Liquid biopsies can complement traditional tissue biopsies by offering a less-invasive alternative – through an intravenous blood draw – to examine cancer DNA especially if more tissue samples are needed for other tests.

How cancer patients can benefit from liquid biopsies

According to Dr Olsen, the only liquid biopsy approved in Singapore is an investigative laboratory procedure (or assay) that is specifically designed for people with late-stage or advanced cancers.

This assay can help to guide the course of treatment when the cancer has spread (metastasised) and is no longer considered curable by traditional methods.

Typically, the conventional method of testing a tissue biopsy looks at each gene individually to identify mutations before treatment is recommended. However, this process can be time-consuming and may take more than a month.

Citing the example of non-small cell lung cancer, Dr Olsen says there are over 10 different genomic or gene-based biomarkers that are recommended to be tested because there are targeted therapies associated with those genetic alterations in the cancer.

“Doctors now have the option to use one test to look for all the possible mutations that are associated with treatments,” he explains. “Some of the cancer treatments will only work if there is a particular mutation. The idea is, if one of these mutations exists, then the patient is eligible for a particular treatment.”

Instead of the lengthy, conventional testing procedure, which tests tumour tissue obtained from a biopsy for the presence of changes in individual genes and could take more than a month, another method which takes as little as 10 days is available. Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) through a liquid biopsy that tests for all the possible mutations simultaneously, from one draw of blood does just that. CGP of tumour tissue is available in Singapore but not approved by the Health Sciences Authority.

Liquid biopsies not only identify cancer mutations before the start of treatment but can also help to inform next steps much faster when the current regimen may no longer be effective in staving off tumour growth.

“Cancer cells do mutate in response to treatment,” points out Dr Olsen, in addressing why treatments often need to be adjusted along the way as things change.

With real-time ctDNA information, doctors can quickly assess the efficacy of ongoing treatments and make informed decisions about modifying or changing therapies to improve patient outcomes.

“This will help doctors select targeted therapies while allowing them to monitor patients’ responses to immunotherapy or targeted therapy,” he says.

Other types of liquid biopsy assays that are in the research stage include those that detect residual cancer in early-stage curable cancer as well as early detection and screening of cancers in otherwise healthy individuals.