Life in S'pore will never go back to the way it was before Covid-19, say experts

Associate Professor Natasha Howard from the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, and her colleague, Assistant Professor Hannah Clapham, both said that life would not fully return to the way it was before the pandemic.

But Prof Howard added that not all changes are bad.

"For example, normalisation of flexible and remote working, education and healthcare increases access for those who might otherwise be excluded due to caring responsibilities, disabilities (and so on)," she said.

Prof Clapham said: "We are heading to a new normal, where Covid-19 will have fundamentally changed much of how we live our lives, but we should expect to be able to resume more and more activities with fewer and fewer restrictions."

Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said that he believed most things would return to the pre-pandemic way of life.

"I don't believe Singapore will mandate mask wearing forever nor prevent large gatherings indefinitely. Its just not the way people want to live and the absence of such restrictions overseas will influence public opinion here."