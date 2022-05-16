Life in a dengue hot spot: Residents shun playgrounds and keep windows shut

SINGAPORE - The playground at The Creek @ Bukit and many of the public areas in the condominium in Toh Tuck Road have been quiet over the past two months.
Windows are shut, blinds are drawn, and the poolside is almost vacant as residents try to avoid getting bitten by Aedes mosquitoes.
As at Friday (May 13), 78 people within the low-rise apartment complex have been infected with dengue.
"Since late March, we've been hearing of more people down with dengue in the condo group chat. At my block of five storeys, each floor has at least one person with dengue," said condo resident Catherine Lim, 60.
The piano teacher and her husband were infected in mid-April.
The estate is located within Singapore's current largest dengue cluster in the Eng Kong, Cheng Soon and Toh Tuck areas in Bukit Timah, which has seen more than 350 cases this year.
Over the past five months, dengue cases in the country have climbed faster than in the same periods in previous years, and Singapore is in an emergency phase.
So far, more than 8,500 cases have been recorded this year, surpassing the 5,258 for the whole of last year. The surge has come even before the traditional peak dengue season between June and October.
There are currently 280 active clusters islandwide.
The second-largest cluster in the Woodlands Crescent and Woodlands Rise areas has logged more than 320 cases this year as at Friday. Within the cluster, blocks 780C and 780D in Woodlands Crescent were the worst hit, with 74 infections in total.
When cases appeared in the estate a few months ago, some residents even draped mosquito nets around their windows.
Ms Ruzainah Seman, 28, who lives in a four-room flat in Block 780D, has stopped allowing her 10-year-old son and two-year-old daughter to go to the playground for a few months now.
"They complained of boredom, but I can only entertain them with toys," she added.
Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San - whose Sembawang West ward includes the Woodlands Crescent areas - is hoping the peak has passed.
"The rate of increase of new cases has slowed down, reducing from more than 100 new cases in the last two weeks to double digits," she said.
Some of her residents who came down with dengue fell very sick and had to be hospitalised for several days. "We are assisting them with the hospital expenses as well," Ms Poh said.
Block 780C resident Zaidi Zazali's one-year-old daughter was hospitalised for almost a week in mid-April.
"My daughter had fever for two weeks and was on a drip in hospital because she wasn't eating. She regained her appetite only two to three days before she was discharged," said the 28-year-old football coach.
Mosquito breeding at construction sites next to the two largest clusters contributed to the outbreaks.
The Daintree Residence and Forett at Bukit Timah construction sites are located near The Creek @ Bukit and High Oak Condominium, which has at least 95 dengue cases - the highest within the largest cluster.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) has issued stop-work orders to the contractor, Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co, for both the Forett and Daintree sites, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann in a May 9 letter to residents within the cluster.
For Woodlands Crescent and Woodlands Rise, Ms Poh said the cluster arose mainly due to multiple breeding spots found in a construction worksite near the affected Housing Board blocks, including 780C and 780D.
She added that the worksite had been issued a stop-work order over the past three weeks to clear up the breeding spots.
The recent spate of hot weather, downpours and humidity may have contributed to the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population.
Ms Poh said: "Unfortunately, the frequent and heavy downpours and manpower shortage at the worksite made it challenging for the contractor to ensure the worksite was free of breeding spots."
But in dengue cluster areas, about 60 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding is also found in homes.
More than 230 dengue cases have been reported across four clusters in the Woodlands Drive vicinity, with the top three breeding spots being domestic containers, flower pots and plates, and dish trays, said Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair, whose Admiralty ward covers Woodlands Drive.
"One of the most common misconceptions is that the source of the dengue mosquitoes is the nearby construction sites. However, most of the breeding habitats were actually found within residential premises," he added.
The NEA and town councils have stepped up efforts to wipe out breeding sites in hot spots.
For example, pest control operators under Sembawang Town Council have been inspecting breeding sites and carrying out mosquito prevention treatments in places such as drains daily, instead of weekly in the past.
The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council has been keeping an eye on the hot spots at its HDB estates, including Hougang avenues 5 and 7, and Serangoon North Avenue 1.
Work includes biweekly search-and-destroy operations at common corridors, spraying insecticides in common areas, and helping with fogging exercises.
To tackle the dengue threat in the town, Sengkang Town Council has been looking out for stagnant water on turfing grounds, as well as conducting chemical misting and rooftop inspections, among other efforts.
Singapore Management University sociology professor Paulin Straughan said that while residents have to do their part by clearing stagnant water, buildings should also be designed in environmentally safe ways.
She noted that rainwater tends to collect beneath the less accessible wooden balcony decks of apartments at some condominiums.
She said more people should watch out for potential breeding spots and neighbours' safety.
Residents can alert the authorities of water pooling in public places through the OneService app.
"If you've never had dengue, you don't think much of it. Only when it's right at your doorstep do you become more aware. But we shouldn't wait till we trip," Prof Straughan added.