Library users above 12 must be fully vaccinated from Dec 1

Persons above 12 years of age seeking to enter National Library Board libraries and participate in selected activities in community clubs from Dec 1 must be fully vaccinated, as vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are expanded to more places and activities.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, announcing the latest move yesterday, said that restricting entry and participation to only people who have been fully vaccinated can further reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in such settings.

Vaccination-differentiated measures have been implemented for some places and activities since last month. For instance, unvaccinated individuals are no longer able to dine out, go to shopping malls or visit attractions.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the task force, said differentiating between the vaccinated and unvaccinated "will continue to be a key measure to protect those who are unvaccinated" from getting infected and becoming severely ill.

However, a concession will be extended to those who are medically ineligible for vaccination from Dec 1 so that they are able to access premises or participate in activities where vaccination-differentiated measures are imposed.

This includes dining in restaurants and visiting hospitals and residential care homes.

At the same time, the authorities are working on the resumption of more senior-centric activities through implementing such differentiated measures.

Mr Gan said at a virtual media conference yesterday that the People's Association and Sport Singapore had earlier launched pilots for some activities for seniors who are fully vaccinated.

"Drawing on lessons from these pilots, we will resume more of such activities in a safe manner in the coming weeks," he added, urging unvaccinated individuals to continue staying at home as much as possible to protect themselves.

Some of the active-ageing programmes that will be made available include exercise programmes offered by the Health Promotion Board and activities under the National Silver Academy.

More details will be released at a later date.