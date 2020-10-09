Less uncomfortable swab test for migrant workers

Swabbers from the Health Promotion Board (HPB) carried out an oropharyngeal/middle turbinate (OP/MT) test for Covid-19 on migrant workers yesterday.

Said to be less painful than the usual nasopharyngeal test, in which a swab is inserted to the back of the nostril, the OP/MT test involves taking a sample from the back of the throat and midway up the nose.

The tests were carried out at Cochrane Recreation Centre in Sembawang, which is one of HPB's 20 regional screening centres. They were done as part of rostered routine testing (RRT) for workers, who must pass the test to be cleared for work.

HPB said yesterday that it intends to have 25 to 30 screening centres by the year end, two-thirds of which will carry out RRT. As part of further efforts to ramp up testing, RRT is also being carried out at facilities in 24 dormitories, with another nine such facilities to be set up by the end of the month.