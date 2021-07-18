KTV cluster swells to 148 cases, and spreads to six more lounges

Six KTV lounges have been added to the list of places where ongoing Covid-19 transmission is likely to be taking place.

They are: Quinn KTV in Syed Alwi Road, Club Aura in Orchard Road, Club Ion in Bukit Timah, Icon II in Selegie Road, and Club Lucky Thai and M. Sakhon, which are both in Beach Road.

The cluster has swelled to 148 cases, with 29 of yesterday's 60 community cases linked to KTV joints.

The Health Ministry (MOH) said infections have also been linked to 13 markets across Singapore. Most are fishmongers who are believed to have been infected after coming into contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port.

There are now 19 cases linked to the fishery cluster.

MOH is currently investigating two cases who either worked at or visited Chong Boon Market & Food Centre, with three more cases pending confirmation.

To break the chain of transmission, the market and food centre will be closed to the public until Aug 1. The place will be deep-cleaned and all workers quarantined.

The other 11 markets or food centres where new cases were detected yesterday are: Amoy Street Food Centre, Chong Pang Market & Food Centre, Whampoa Wet Market, Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11, Taman Jurong Market, Redhill Market, Geylang Serai Malay Market, Geylang Bahru Market, 527 Ang Mo Kio Market, 726 West Coast Wet Market and Bukit Timah Wet Market.

Most tested positive after antigen rapid tests were carried out. Their status is being confirmed with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

MOH said the testing of fishmongers is still ongoing. All fishmongers will be legally obliged to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test. They will also have to take two other tests.

People are advised to avoid crowds and do their marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe safe management measures.

"As there is risk of transmission to other markets and food centres, we are conducting aggressive contact tracing, quarantine and testing to ring-fence the cases and prevent further spread," MOH said.

Yesterday, Singapore reported three new Covid-19 clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters to 29. Two were tied to individuals and the third to PSC Express, a sea freight service provider.

Two of the 60 community cases are currently unlinked. Of the linked cases, 33 had already been placed on quarantine, while the remaining 25 were picked up through surveillance.

There were also eight imported cases, one of which was detected upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The other seven developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.