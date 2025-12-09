KTPH geriatric wards see improvements as they go restraint-free

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A move by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) to improve the quality of care for elderly patients has hit a milestone, with all five of its geriatric wards marking one full year without using physical restraints in August .

These include body vests, as well as arm and leg restraints, which are used to prevent patients from harming themselves or others, stop them from removing medical devices such as catheters, and to protect them from falls.

The move to go restraint-free has shown results, with patients showing greater physical mobility and an 82 per cent reduction in refusal of care, noted KTPH, a hospital under the NHG Health public healthcare cluster.

“Patients also demonstrated higher levels of interaction and decreased agitation,” the hospital said in a statement on Dec 9.

Hospital staff, meanwhile, showed greater empathy for patients and a 20 per cent decrease in self-reported burnout, it added.

KTPH first began avoiding the use of restraints with the establishment of its Care for the Acute Mentally Infirm Elder ward for patients with dementia in 2012. Extending this approach to all its geriatric wards, which comprise some 160 beds, marks a significant expansion of this initiative.

Geriatric wards are typically for patients with diseases that affect seniors specifically, such as dementia.

KTPH senior consultant geriatrician Philip Yap said that frail seniors make up more than half of the patients at the hospital.

Of these patients, up to three-quarters have cognitive impairment in the form of dementia or delirium, and many also struggle with depression and agitation, which leads to them not cooperating with healthcare workers and refusing care, he noted.

The task-oriented nature of work at the hospital means staff are often unable to take the time to get to know patients and their preferences, he added.

While restraints may ensure the physical safety of such patients, they can also make patients more aggressive and less likely to accept care, he said.

To ensure KTPH staff know how to care for elderly patients with complex needs, more than 500 employees, primarily nurses, were trained in Humanitude – a care methodology that aims to improve the quality of life for those with dementia by focusing on respect, empathy and connection.

Rather than using restraints, the hospital found other solutions.

These included the use of pressure-sensing mats which send out alerts when patients try to get out of their beds.

Different types of therapy – involving music and movement as well as horticulture, with plants brought to the bedside of patients – are also employed to engage the patients.

Familiarity with their patients’ personalities also means nurses are able to work with their behaviours, rather than restrain them, said senior staff nurse Siti Nur Aisyah Ibrahim.

“We’ve had cases where patients with dementia were restless and preferred to walk around. Our nurses found creative solutions – inviting them to join meetings or sit with us while we did administrative work,” she said , noting that this kept seniors engaged rather than isolated .

Caregivers are also allowed to stay with their loved ones outside of visiting hours and overnight.

Madam Foo Soon Leng – who volunteers as an eldercare companion at KTPH , looking after the socio-emotional needs of patients with conditions such as dementia – described the restraint-free approach as “thoughtful and compassionate”.

Her late parents, who both received care at the hospital’s geriatric wards before their deaths, were supported with “warmth and patience”, she said.

“Allowing elderly patients non-restrictive movement and treating them with respect helps them stay calm and comfortable,” said the 72-year-old retiree.

Restraints will still need to be used should patients become violently aggressive or reject life-saving resuscitative care. But Associate Professor Yap noted that this has not happened in the past year.

Over the next three years, KTPH will expand the Humanitude approach to 10 non-geriatric wards, to better support patients aged 65 and older.

NHG Health group chief nurse Yong Keng Kwang described achieving a year without the use of restraints as “remarkable and inspiring”.

He added that the aim was to spread the practice to the other NHG Health institutions in due course.

Prof Yap noted that other hospitals have also begun introducing restraint-free practices at some of their wards.

“What we have done... is to enhance care in a more personalised manner, to go beyond safety and risk management to securing the well-being of these patients,” he said.