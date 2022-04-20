KKH launches new extension located in black-and-white colonial buildings

SINGAPORE - A new extension at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has opened up the volume and scope of services from the departments of psychological medicine and dermatology.

These two departments now have clinics which are twice as large as before, enabling them to have 30 per cent more appointments a year.

There will also be a pharmacy in the extension, which was launched on Wednesday (April 20).

Associate Professor Mark Koh, head and senior consultant at KKH's department of dermatology, said: "Besides having more clinic rooms and dermatology procedure rooms, we can now offer comprehensive pharmacy counselling for our women and children patients with chronic skin conditions, especially atopic dermatitis, to help them better understand their treatment plans."

He added that the new clinics are also equipped to manage complex conditions, including genetic skin diseases, vascular anomalies and severe, chronic eczema.

KKH also expects the extension to benefit the psychological department's patients.

Associate Professor Helen Chen, head and senior consultant at KKH's department of psychological medicine, said: "The mental health needs of women and children are very much linked.

"Being able to provide continued care to these two groups in the same setting is indeed beneficial."

She added that the expanded facilities can provide better clinical and support programmes for women and children in different life phases across the spectrum of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, psychosomatic and psychotic disorders, and neuro-developmental disorders.

She said the soothing ambience at the extension can also provide a conducive and calming environment for patients.

KKH added that the clinics had been seeing 24,000 consultations a year before the extension opened.

The extension is called KKH@Halifax and is at a heritage site in Halifax Road, 450m from the hospital's main buildings in the Rochor area.